Fireside Chat with Shravan Koti, CISO, Zerodha
Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026
Speaker in this video:
Shravan Koti, CISO, Zerodha
Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group
Topic: Cybersecurity Is No Longer a Control Function, It’s a Business Decision
Key Highlights:
[1] At Zerodha, security is never an afterthought, it is built into every development initiative from the very beginning.
[2] Customer trust is the foundation of financial platforms, and protecting both investments and data is a non-negotiable responsibility.
[3] As traditional network perimeters disappear, adopting a zero-trust model becomes essential to securing modern digital systems.
[4] AI can significantly improve productivity in cybersecurity operations, but organisations must enforce strict guardrails to protect sensitive data.
[5] Building a security-first culture requires embedding basic security principles, such as access control, authentication, and patch management, right from day one.