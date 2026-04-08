Fireside Chat with Shravan Koti, CISO, Zerodha

Speaker in this video:

Shravan Koti, CISO, Zerodha

Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Cybersecurity Is No Longer a Control Function, It’s a Business Decision

Key Highlights:

[1] At Zerodha, security is never an afterthought, it is built into every development initiative from the very beginning.

[2] Customer trust is the foundation of financial platforms, and protecting both investments and data is a non-negotiable responsibility.

[3] As traditional network perimeters disappear, adopting a zero-trust model becomes essential to securing modern digital systems.

[4] AI can significantly improve productivity in cybersecurity operations, but organisations must enforce strict guardrails to protect sensitive data.

[5] Building a security-first culture requires embedding basic security principles, such as access control, authentication, and patch management, right from day one.