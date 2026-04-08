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Fireside Chat with Shravan Koti, CISO, Zerodha

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Shravan Koti, CISO, Zerodha

Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Cybersecurity Is No Longer a Control Function, It’s a Business Decision

Key Highlights:
[1] At Zerodha, security is never an afterthought, it is built into every development initiative from the very beginning.

[2] Customer trust is the foundation of financial platforms, and protecting both investments and data is a non-negotiable responsibility.

[3] As traditional network perimeters disappear, adopting a zero-trust model becomes essential to securing modern digital systems.

[4] AI can significantly improve productivity in cybersecurity operations, but organisations must enforce strict guardrails to protect sensitive data.

[5] Building a security-first culture requires embedding basic security principles, such as access control, authentication, and patch management, right from day one.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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