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Harsh Singla, Regional Sales Director, Confluent

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Harsh Singla, Regional Sales Director, Confluent

Topic: Why real – time data streaming is the true foundation for the AI era

Key Highlights:
[1] AI delivers real business value only when it is powered by continuous, real-time streams of data.

[2] Batch-based data architectures cannot support the speed and responsiveness required in the AI era.

[3] Real-time data streaming allows organisations to detect events, insights, and risks the moment they occur.

[4] Combining historical data with real-time streams enables AI systems to act with context and accuracy.

[5] Enterprises that treat data as a continuous stream rather than static records will lead in the AI-driven economy.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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