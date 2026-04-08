Harsh Singla, Regional Sales Director, Confluent
Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026
Speaker in this video:
Harsh Singla, Regional Sales Director, Confluent
Topic: Why real – time data streaming is the true foundation for the AI era
Key Highlights:
[1] AI delivers real business value only when it is powered by continuous, real-time streams of data.
[2] Batch-based data architectures cannot support the speed and responsiveness required in the AI era.
[3] Real-time data streaming allows organisations to detect events, insights, and risks the moment they occur.
[4] Combining historical data with real-time streams enables AI systems to act with context and accuracy.
[5] Enterprises that treat data as a continuous stream rather than static records will lead in the AI-driven economy.