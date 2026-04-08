Speaker in this video:

Harsh Singla, Regional Sales Director, Confluent

Topic: Why real – time data streaming is the true foundation for the AI era

Key Highlights:

[1] AI delivers real business value only when it is powered by continuous, real-time streams of data.

[2] Batch-based data architectures cannot support the speed and responsiveness required in the AI era.

[3] Real-time data streaming allows organisations to detect events, insights, and risks the moment they occur.

[4] Combining historical data with real-time streams enables AI systems to act with context and accuracy.

[5] Enterprises that treat data as a continuous stream rather than static records will lead in the AI-driven economy.