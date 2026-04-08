Vaibhav Tewari, Co-founder & CEO, Portea
Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026
Speaker in this video:
Vaibhav Tewari, Co-founder & CEO, Portea
Topic: Founder Lessons from Building a Digital-Native Healthcare Platform
Key Highlights:
[1] Building a digital-native healthcare platform requires solving complex many-to-many operational challenges across patients, clinicians, and care delivery.
[2] In home healthcare, technology becomes the backbone for coordinating distributed caregivers and ensuring consistent service quality.
[3] Healthcare innovation works best through a hybrid model that combines technology with skilled human care.
[4] Capturing and analysing patient data in real time is critical to creating effective care plans and tracking recovery outcomes.
[5] Technology and AI must ultimately serve a clear purpose, improving patient outcomes while making healthcare delivery more efficient.