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Vaibhav Tewari, Co-founder & CEO, Portea

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Vaibhav Tewari, Co-founder & CEO, Portea

Topic: Founder Lessons from Building a Digital-Native Healthcare Platform

Key Highlights:
[1] Building a digital-native healthcare platform requires solving complex many-to-many operational challenges across patients, clinicians, and care delivery.

[2] In home healthcare, technology becomes the backbone for coordinating distributed caregivers and ensuring consistent service quality.

[3] Healthcare innovation works best through a hybrid model that combines technology with skilled human care.

[4] Capturing and analysing patient data in real time is critical to creating effective care plans and tracking recovery outcomes.

[5] Technology and AI must ultimately serve a clear purpose, improving patient outcomes while making healthcare delivery more efficient.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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