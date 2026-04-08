Speaker in this video:

Sarat Buddhiraju, Chief Architect, Bigbasket

Topic: Powering Real-Time Commerce at Scale: Lessons from BigBasket’s Digital Infrastructure Journey with Aerospike

Key Highlights:

[1] Real-time commerce platforms demand infrastructure that can deliver consistently low latency even at massive scale.

[2] In microservices-driven architectures, even a few milliseconds of delay in each data lookup can significantly impact overall app performance.

[3] E-commerce platforms must design systems that scale seamlessly as user traffic and transactions grow rapidly.

[4] Predictable performance during sudden traffic spikes is critical to maintaining a smooth customer experience.

[5] At BigBasket, Aerospike enables sub-millisecond latency and supports millions of transactions per second, helping power real-time commerce at scale.