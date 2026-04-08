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Sarat Buddhiraju, Chief Architect, Bigbasket

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit 2026 | 11th March 2026

Digital Natives & E-Commerce Summit
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Sarat Buddhiraju, Chief Architect, Bigbasket

Topic: Powering Real-Time Commerce at Scale: Lessons from BigBasket’s Digital Infrastructure Journey with Aerospike

Key Highlights:
[1] Real-time commerce platforms demand infrastructure that can deliver consistently low latency even at massive scale.

[2] In microservices-driven architectures, even a few milliseconds of delay in each data lookup can significantly impact overall app performance.

[3] E-commerce platforms must design systems that scale seamlessly as user traffic and transactions grow rapidly.

[4] Predictable performance during sudden traffic spikes is critical to maintaining a smooth customer experience.

[5] At BigBasket, Aerospike enables sub-millisecond latency and supports millions of transactions per second, helping power real-time commerce at scale.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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