Acronis launches GenAI protection to help MSPs secure and govern AI usage

Acronis has introduced GenAI Protection, a new solution designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) monitor, secure, and govern the use of generative AI across client environments, as enterprise adoption accelerates.

The launch addresses a growing gap in the market, where businesses—particularly SMBs—are rapidly embracing AI tools but lack the visibility and controls needed to manage associated risks such as data leakage, shadow AI usage, and prompt manipulation.

Securing the rise of generative AI

As generative AI becomes embedded in everyday workflows, organizations are increasingly exposed to risks stemming from unsanctioned tools and uncontrolled data flows. Many consumer-grade AI platforms lack enterprise-grade oversight, while existing enterprise solutions are not tailored for MSP-led delivery models.

Acronis’ GenAI Protection aims to bridge this divide by offering a purpose-built, MSP-centric solution that enables centralized monitoring and policy enforcement across customer environments.

“Generative AI adoption is accelerating, but it introduces new risks that businesses are not fully equipped to manage,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “This solution enables MSPs to turn AI security into a managed service while protecting customers from emerging threats.”

A new layer of AI security

Integrated into the Acronis platform, the solution provides MSPs with a centralized console to track AI usage, enforce policies, and mitigate risks across endpoints, applications, and data.

Key capabilities include:

Visibility into shadow AI usage , helping organizations identify unsanctioned tools

, helping organizations identify unsanctioned tools Sensitive data protection , preventing exposure of PII and other critical information in AI interactions

, preventing exposure of PII and other critical information in AI interactions Prompt injection and abuse prevention, detecting and blocking malicious inputs

This approach allows MSPs to extend their role beyond traditional IT management into AI governance and security, while also unlocking new revenue streams.

Enabling AI governance for SMBs

Industry analysts highlight that AI adoption is already widespread among SMBs, particularly in functions like marketing and sales, where productivity gains are most immediate. However, this rapid uptake is also introducing new vulnerabilities.

“Growing use of consumer AI tools—sanctioned or not—is creating new security risks that require active management,” noted Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Omdia.

By embedding AI monitoring and protection into a managed service model, Acronis is positioning MSPs as key enablers of secure AI adoption at scale.

Building toward a secure AI workspace

GenAI Protection marks the first phase of Acronis’ broader Cyber Workspace vision, which aims to deliver a fully integrated environment for managing, securing, and optimizing AI usage.

Future enhancements are expected to introduce AI-driven automation and deeper protection capabilities, enabling MSPs to streamline operations while strengthening data and asset security.

As generative AI continues to reshape enterprise workflows, solutions like Acronis GenAI Protection signal a growing emphasis on governance, visibility, and security-first adoption—particularly in the SMB segment, where resources and expertise are often limited.