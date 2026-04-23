AI PCs and workstations to drive next phase of enterprise AI in Asia Pacific: Dell

Enterprise AI adoption across Asia Pacific is entering a new phase, shifting from experimentation to scaled implementation, with AI PCs and workstations emerging as critical enablers, according to Dell Technologies.

The company highlights a growing move toward a distributed AI model, where intelligence is pushed closer to users while more complex workloads continue to rely on high-performance systems.

A distributed AI future takes shape

Research commissioned by Dell and Intel shows that 48% of large organizations in Asia Pacific have already deployed AI PCs, while 95% expect workstations to play a critical role in AI initiatives over the next two years.

This reflects a broader transformation in enterprise IT, where AI workloads are increasingly distributed across endpoints, edge environments, and data centers, rather than being confined to centralized infrastructure.

AI PCs reshape the modern workplace

AI PCs are becoming central to enterprise productivity by enabling on-device AI processing, reducing dependence on constant cloud connectivity while improving responsiveness, security, and control.

The shift is influencing buying decisions, with 89% of organizations in the region prioritizing AI capabilities in future PC purchases. In India, adoption is particularly strong, with 51% of enterprises already deploying AI PCs.

Organizations with higher AI PC penetration are reporting measurable gains, including over two hours saved per employee per day and a 30% increase in productivity compared to traditional systems.

From real-time collaboration and content creation to faster analytics and decision-making, AI PCs are enabling more intelligent, responsive workflows across business functions.

Workstations power advanced AI workloads

While AI PCs bring intelligence to everyday work, workstations remain the backbone for compute-intensive tasks such as AI model development, simulation, and data preparation.

Across Asia Pacific, 95% of organizations see workstations as critical to AI, with half preferring them for development workloads. In India, enterprises report strong adoption across AI deployment and data preparation use cases, alongside rising expectations for workstation growth.

These systems are increasingly viewed not just as high-performance tools, but as long-term platforms for scaling advanced AI initiatives, offering reliability, low latency, and control over sensitive data.

Toward an AI compute continuum

Dell positions AI PCs and workstations as part of a broader “AI compute continuum”—a framework that aligns the right compute resources with specific workloads.

“AI PCs and workstations are not simply devices in a refresh cycle—they are foundational platforms for the enterprise AI era,” said Jacinta Quah, Vice President, Client Solutions Group, APJC, Dell Technologies. “Together, they enable organizations to scale AI more effectively while strengthening security and delivering measurable business outcomes.”

As AI models become more efficient and capable of running on-device, the balance between local intelligence and centralized compute is expected to define the next wave of enterprise AI adoption.

Redefining enterprise AI strategy

The findings underscore a key shift: enterprise AI will not be driven by a single platform or environment, but by the ability to distribute workloads intelligently across devices and infrastructure.

With AI PCs extending intelligence to the edge and workstations enabling deeper innovation, organizations are building a more flexible, scalable, and performance-driven AI ecosystem—one that supports both everyday productivity and advanced, compute-heavy use cases.