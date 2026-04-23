CrowdStrike honors JAPAC partners for driving AI-led cybersecurity transformation

CrowdStrike has announced the winners of its 2026 Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) Partner Awards at its annual Partner Symposium held in Da Nang, Vietnam, recognizing organizations and individuals advancing AI-driven cybersecurity transformation across the region.

As enterprises accelerate AI and cloud adoption, the role of partners has become increasingly critical in delivering services-led, platform-based security models. CrowdStrike highlighted how its ecosystem is helping organizations consolidate fragmented tools, reduce complexity, and strengthen defenses using the AI-native Falcon platform.

Partners at the center of cybersecurity evolution

The JAPAC Partner Symposium brought together channel partners, managed service providers, distributors, and technology alliances to align on growth strategies and scale customer outcomes.

“Across JAPAC, our partners are at the center of the shift toward platform-driven and services-led security,” said Jon Fox, Vice President of Channels and Alliances, JAPAC at CrowdStrike. “They are helping organizations modernize security, expand MSSP capabilities, and stay ahead of evolving threats in the AI era.”

Recognizing regional and global impact

Among the top honors, Sekuro (An Insight company) was named JAPAC Partner of the Year, while Amazon Web Services Japan received Ecosystem Partner of the Year. Ensign InfoSecurity was recognized as MSSP Partner of the Year, reflecting the growing importance of managed security services in addressing complex threat environments.

Other key winners included Macnica (Strategic Distribution Partner), Positka (Velocity Partner), and SB C&S Corp. (Growth Partner), highlighting the diversity of contributions across the partner ecosystem.

At a regional level, ACPL Systems was named India Partner of the Year, alongside winners from Southeast and North Asia, Japan, and Australia-New Zealand—underscoring the breadth of cybersecurity innovation across JAPAC markets.

Individual excellence in cybersecurity leadership

CrowdStrike also recognized individual contributors who have played a pivotal role in driving customer success and innovation. Bhavesh Khola (ACPL Systems) was named JAPAC Champion MVP of the Year, while Hisashi Kobayashi (NTT Data Japan) received the Sales MVP award.

These recognitions highlight the importance of talent and leadership in enabling organizations to respond effectively to a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Scaling platform-driven security

The awards reflect a broader industry shift toward platform consolidation and AI-native security architectures, where partners are instrumental in delivering integrated solutions at scale.

With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and AI-driven, CrowdStrike’s partner ecosystem is playing a key role in helping enterprises transition from siloed security tools to unified, intelligence-driven platforms.

As organizations across JAPAC continue to modernize their security posture, the growing emphasis on partner-led innovation and services is expected to remain central to building resilient, future-ready cybersecurity strategies.