fbpx
Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

ACT Fibernet connects 300 schools in TN with hi speed broadband connectivity

NewseGov Watch
By Express Computer
9

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.) a fiber-focused wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu connected 300 schools with high speed broadband connectivity in Chennai and Coimbatore.  With this initiative, ACT Fibernet aims to meet the emerging need for digital education, help students to empower themselves by acquiring, absorbing and retaining the benefits of digital learning.

Digital literacy is the need of the hour and is one of the most potent tool for empowerment of any society. The students will help bring transformation and enable to accomplish the government’s vision of making India a complete digitally powered nation.

Commenting on the initiative, Thiru/Mr.Sengottaiyan K.A, Hon. Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu said, “ACT Fibernet is one of the most trusted internet service provider and is known for its pioneering technology. We are extremely happy that, ACT Fibernet is investing over INR 3 Cr to extend its high-speed broadband connectivity to our government schools in Chennai & Coimbatore. This will certainly benefit our students, help them enhance their knowledge and open new opportunities.”

Speaking on the association, Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet said, “We strongly believe that knowledge is the key to transformation, and it is indeed a moment of pride that the Government of Tamil Nadu gave us the opportunity to digitally empower the students in the state. This initiative will benefit thousands of students and help them enrich the present-day advancements of learning, seeking information around the globe, learning beyond the prescribed syllabus and adding additional knowledge to develop them into future instructors.”

Connecting the community to the virtual world through internet is imperative for the people to grow, develop and sustain in the community. With the government’s constant and fervent efforts to digitally educate citizens, Government’s National Digital Literacy Mission will further receive support through initiatives such as ACT Fibernet’s and its contribution to the country’s digital growth.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link