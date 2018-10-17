ACT Fibernet connects 300 schools in TN with hi speed broadband connectivity

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.) a fiber-focused wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider), in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu connected 300 schools with high speed broadband connectivity in Chennai and Coimbatore. With this initiative, ACT Fibernet aims to meet the emerging need for digital education, help students to empower themselves by acquiring, absorbing and retaining the benefits of digital learning.

Digital literacy is the need of the hour and is one of the most potent tool for empowerment of any society. The students will help bring transformation and enable to accomplish the government’s vision of making India a complete digitally powered nation.

Commenting on the initiative, Thiru/Mr.Sengottaiyan K.A, Hon. Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu said, “ACT Fibernet is one of the most trusted internet service provider and is known for its pioneering technology. We are extremely happy that, ACT Fibernet is investing over INR 3 Cr to extend its high-speed broadband connectivity to our government schools in Chennai & Coimbatore. This will certainly benefit our students, help them enhance their knowledge and open new opportunities.”

Speaking on the association, Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet said, “We strongly believe that knowledge is the key to transformation, and it is indeed a moment of pride that the Government of Tamil Nadu gave us the opportunity to digitally empower the students in the state. This initiative will benefit thousands of students and help them enrich the present-day advancements of learning, seeking information around the globe, learning beyond the prescribed syllabus and adding additional knowledge to develop them into future instructors.”

Connecting the community to the virtual world through internet is imperative for the people to grow, develop and sustain in the community. With the government’s constant and fervent efforts to digitally educate citizens, Government’s National Digital Literacy Mission will further receive support through initiatives such as ACT Fibernet’s and its contribution to the country’s digital growth.

