LTI and PTC Unveil IoT Center of Excellence

Larsen & Toubro Infotech a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in alliance with USA-based PTC Inc., today unveiled a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, focused on Internet of Things (IoT)-based innovations. The CoE will focus specifically on Industry 4.0 solutions in Manufacturing and Oil & Gas sectors.

LTI will leverage the CoE to design, build and showcase solutions for smart, connected enterprises, from proof-of-concept to industrialized deployments. The CoE will showcase the possibilities of transformative technologies to global customers, featuring Industrial IoT solutions developed on PTC’s ThingWorx platform. LTI plans to deploy reusable IoT assets from its real-world experience in implementing enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions for global customers like L&T Construction and other global industrial manufacturing enterprises.

A unique feature of the CoE will be the use of real-time data from multiple facilities in use at LTI’s campus, thereby providing rich, real-life data beyond what’s usually available in a simulated environment. These include:

Asset Performance Management capabilities shown using data from generators in use on campus, demonstrating condition-based monitoring

Connected Elevator solutions shown using data derived from the elevators in use on campus

Smart transport solutions used to track & monitor performance of lawn mowers on campus

Additional information inputs will help showcase other capabilities, such as those for solutions that supply & sort products on a conveyor

AR/VR technology will also be demonstrated to show how those technologies can be used to contextualize digital information in the physical world and enable seamless interaction with users.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales, and Executive Board Member, LTI, said “The convergence of the physical and digital worlds is resulting in exciting business opportunities and LTI aims to maximize returns from these. Our collaboration with PTC offers enterprises pursuing Industry 4.0 transformation the chance to gain privileged access to hi-tech innovations to help them accelerate their digital adoption journey.”

Michael DiTullio, EVP, Sales and Marketing, PTC, said “Companies are investing significant resources to transform their businesses – having clear direction and the right technologies is critical for success. We are pleased to partner with LTI on this CoE to help accelerate these transformations and help companies achieve value through connected products more quickly.”

ThingWorx is a leading industrial IoT platform purpose-built for driving industrial innovation. With rapid development tools and support for on-premise or cloud deployments, ThingWorx is the preferred IoT choice for companies serious about industrial innovation.

