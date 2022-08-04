Addverb Technologies further expands its footprints, inaugurates a Software Development Centre in Pune

Addverb Technologies, a leading robotics and automation company, further strengthens its presence in India with the inauguration of its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Pune.

The centre will be based out of Panchshil Business Park in Balewadi High Street. This new office comes on the heels of the recent opening of the world’s largest robot manufacturing facility in India after having received $132 million in funding from Reliance Industries. The centre will help Addverb in improving its delivery network and provide innovative software solutions for its clients in the domain of robotics and automation.

The launch of the new centre is aligned with the company’s vision of becoming the largest manufacturer of robots in the world that will provide capacity for new growth opportunities. The company will begin by housing 120 individuals, and by the end of FY23, it plans to employ 180 more individuals. The company has operations in Singapore, Australia, the Netherlands, and the USA and employs more than 2000 people in India directly and indirectly. Greater Noida will soon house one of the largest robotic manufacturing facilities in the world, adding 3000 direct and indirect job opportunities. Addverb has a world-class manufacturing facility, R&D centre, and experience centre called Bot Valley which employs about 800 people currently.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Satish Shukla, Co-Founder, Addverb Technologies, said, “Pune is a strategic choice for the new SDC as it is a manufacturing and warehousing hub and is close to Mumbai, which is the hub for major corporates. It will help improve our service network across South and West India. It is also a quality base for Engineering & Management colleges which would help us tap local talent working on technologies like AI, ML and Cloud. The office would also be able to support their fellow Addverbians who are looking for location flexibility. This centre will deliver a wide range of software solutions for our customers across the globe and will also help us drive innovation further.”

The firm is planning to further strengthen its position in the country after completing a successful FY21–22 in the USA with yearly sales of $40 million in revenue. Pune is an established technology hub with highly skilled software professionals, and with an increased presence in Pune through this office, Addverb will be able to attract this talent pool from engineering and management institutions spread across West India. The SDC will play a critical role in delivering digital platforms that will power robotic and automation solutions across global clients.

The new centre will have teams from across software development, IT Support, IT Infrastructure, Automation, Marketing, and Business Development. Through this office, coupled with their vision and growth, Addverb will open up new employment opportunities for local talent and will stem economic growth for the region.

Addverb provides warehouse automation solutions to different customers across FMCG, Grocery, Apparel, Petrochemicals, Pharma, Automotive etc. Including the likes of Unilever, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Marico, Dabur, ITC, Patanjali, to name a few.