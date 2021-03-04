Addverb Technologies inaugurates INR 75 Cr. Robots manufacturing facility “Bot-Valley” in Noida

Read Article

Addverb Technologies – one of India’s biggest Automation and Robotics companies in India, mentored by Jalaj Dani inaugurated its world class manufacturing facility “Bot-Valley” in Noida today with a vision to ‘Pioneer Human-Robot Collaboration to touch human lives’ today. “Bot-Valley” is a creative workplace that inspires innovation and boosts collaboration among the best technopreneurs of the country. With the establishment of this facility, Addverb intends to create a self-sustaining ecosystem for the Robotics industry in India that can also export innovative products & disruptive technology solutions to the world. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog facilitated the event as a chief guest and inaugurated ‘Bot-Valley’.

Spread over 2.5 acres of land, this new manufacturing unit is equipped with the best-in-class electronics and mechanical machines and has a capacity to manufacture more than 50,000 Robots of varied types in a year. This one-in-a-kind manufacturing hub will employ 450 workforce and provide equality and empowerment to both men and women. Established in 2016, Addverb Technologies have streamlined the process for many retail giants of the country through its innovative products & solutions. Not only this, just in a span of 4.5 years, Addverb Technologies established a global footprint by acquiring customers in Europe, South-East Asia & Australia and established 100% subsidiary companies in Singapore, Australia & Netherlands.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, “The past decade witnessed precipitous changes spanning from the way of life to the technologies that emerged. We have entered a nascent paradigm shift (industry 4.0) where technology will help Addverb meet the growing needs and demand of the present business ecosystem. Robotics holds huge potential in streamlining the processes across industries right from retail to healthcare and from warehousing to supply chain.”

He further added “I want to congratulate Addverb technologies for the establishment of the state-of-the-art facility and unleashing the power of India on global fronts. This facility is a benchmark to global standards and the epitome of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It will give a major push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Make-In-India and position our country as the capital of the Global Robotics Industry. ”

Addressing the occasion Sangeet Kumar, Founder and CEO, Addverb Technologies said, “This new facility will unleash the power of India on global fronts and will strengthen the overall robotics ecosystem of the country. Even with increased demand for automation, the penetration of robotics, especially in small and medium enterprises is still low in India compared to the global average. With the establishment of this world-class facility, we will be able to project India as a R&D epicentre of the world and share knowledge and encourage Indian manufacturers to embrace our game changing technologies and become best-in-class manufacturers for local and global markets.”

Addverb firmly believes in, ‘Make In India & Make for the World‘ and has established this facility to develop several material handling robots indigenously. The facility houses state-of-the-art equipment and compliments the benefits of Industry 4.0 including cutting-edge robotics and digitalization technologies that enable rapid innovation, adaption, optimization and agile delivery of made-to-order robotics.

