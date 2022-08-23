Aditya Birla Health Insurance introduces a renewed version of its digital self-servicing chatbot ‘ABHI’

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd., the Health Insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, a noteworthy non-banking financial services company, has launched a revamped and renewed version of its self-servicing chatbot “ABHI”. The new version of the AI-enabled conversational chatbot comes with a claims registration feature, a unique offering in the standalone Indian health insurance industry. The ‘ABHI’ bot aids the customer experience journey by helping policy purchase, endorsement, renewal, and registers instant claims while guiding policyholders in a contactless manner.

Policyholders will be able to register, raise and track a claim via the ‘ABHI’ chatbot on Activ Health App, website, and WhatsApp. They can upload the prerequisite documents and bills to process their respective claims. Reimbursement claims procedures can be effortlessly conducted through the ABHI bot. For instance, a policyholder can access ABHICL’s WhatsApp service on +91 8828800035 through the registered number and choose ‘Claims’ from the self-servicing option. After doing so, the bot will trigger the intuitive journey and help the policyholder to register a claim. The bot can conduct natural-sounding conversations with users in Hindi, English, and Hinglish and aims to offer support in at least 7 Indian languages in the future.

Over the years, ABHI has augmented its digitalisation efforts to provide improved customer experiences. With a complete ecosystem of digital assets, it has enabled a seamless end-to-end buy journey for its customers. ABHI also recently launched an industry-first multi-lingual app for its customers, in addition to the existing multi-lingual website which was launched in the previous year. ABHI intends to continue investing in digital technology that provides the simple and effective self-servicing capability to its customers. In FY22, 98% of its customers were on-boarded digitally with overall digital self-servicing at 65%. The new addition of the digital claims registration feature will further expedite Claims digitization to facilitate faster claims processing and hassle-free claims experience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “At Aditya Birla Health Insurance, all our innovations hinge around customer-centricity in order to provide a seamless customer experience with the aim of delivering uninterrupted insurance services digitally, and the launch of this new version of AI-enabled Chabot – “ABHI” is a step in that direction. This would simplify customer interactions and provide a quick resolution to their queries, from anywhere and at any time.”

‘ABHI’ is an AI/ML-driven conversational chat and voice bot which handles queries to initiate registration of instant claim (available via a chatbot), purchase, and renewal of the policy. Handling up to 400 FAQs and 27+ services, the bot lets policyholders, apart from claims registration, make changes or update personal details such as contact information, book a health assessment, track policy status, get an e-card, find network hospitals, etc. The conversational bot is instrumental in conveying the policy benefits such as HealthReturnsTM wherein the user receives up to 100% of their premium on leading a healthy lifestyle.