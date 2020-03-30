Admission24 offers Free Automation Process for Educational Institution amid COVID19

Read Article

Considering the advisory given by the Government of India to ‘maintain social distancing’ with various educational institutions declaring close down, Admission24 announced the launch of its free automation services to educational institutions across the country to fight the admission crisis and operational challenges caused due to Covid019, thereby smoothening the overall productivity amid COVID19.

Admission24 is digitally transforming all key functional services provided by any educational institutions like fees payment, admission inquiries, purchasing books and study material, interaction with top management/teachers to ensure quality etc. to offer the most reliable and convenient experience to parents as well as students. Thereby the company reduces the chance of COVID-19 crisis affecting admission prospects for colleges and schools. Speaking on the same, Mr. Abhinav Sekhri, CEO& Founder, Admission24 said, “COVID19 pandemic is both a healthcare and an acute economic challenge. At this time, when the majority of schools and colleges are shut and unable to function for a long time now, we want to help them to ensure that engaging parents and students in no time is a solution provided by our platform. Now parents and students can seamlessly avail all the services of any educational institutions irrespective of their current location.”



“We are glad to share that we have already enabled more than 50,000 educational institutions with an automated admission process during the corona outbreak,”

