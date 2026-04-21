Adobe expands partner ecosystem to power agentic AI-led customer experience orchestration

At Adobe Summit 2026, Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its partner ecosystem, positioning itself as a central platform for agentic AI-driven customer experience orchestration (CXO). By deepening collaborations with leading technology providers, agencies, and system integrators, Adobe aims to enable seamless, multi-agent workflows that help enterprises deliver personalized, data-driven customer experiences at scale.

The expanded ecosystem includes partnerships with major AI and cloud players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI, NVIDIA, IBM, and Anthropic. These integrations are designed to allow businesses to deploy and scale agent-powered workflows across diverse enterprise environments, reducing fragmentation and improving interoperability across tools, platforms, and models.

At the core of this strategy is Adobe CX Enterprise, an end-to-end agentic AI system built to manage the entire customer lifecycle. Leveraging Adobe’s deep expertise in data, content, and customer journeys, the platform introduces capabilities such as the CX Enterprise Coworker—an AI-driven assistant designed to execute tasks aligned with business goals while maintaining governance and contextual accuracy. With over 20,000 brands already relying on Adobe solutions, the company is positioning CX Enterprise as a trusted foundation for enterprise-grade AI adoption.

Adobe is also embedding its AI capabilities into widely used enterprise tools. The Adobe Marketing Agent is now generally available in Microsoft 365 Copilot and is being extended to platforms such as ChatGPT Enterprise, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, and IBM watsonx Orchestrate. This enables marketing and creative teams to access real-time customer insights, optimize campaigns, and make data-driven decisions directly within their existing workflows.

Further strengthening its enterprise integrations, Adobe is partnering with NVIDIA to build secure, policy-governed AI environments using the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit and OpenShell runtime. Additional integrations with platforms like SAP, ServiceNow, Genesys, and Acxiom aim to eliminate workflow silos by enabling continuous, end-to-end execution without switching between tools.

Adobe is also expanding its ecosystem for Brand Concierge, an AI-powered conversational solution, through partnerships with companies like Algolia and Netomi to unify customer touchpoints across discovery, support, and loyalty. In parallel, collaborations with payment providers such as PayPal, Stripe, and Adyen will support seamless transaction capabilities within AI-driven interactions.

On the services front, global agencies including WPP, Publicis, Omnicom, and dentsu are leveraging Adobe’s AI capabilities to co-develop customized, outcome-driven solutions. System integrators such as Accenture, TCS, Infosys, and Deloitte Digital are building industry-specific offerings to help enterprises modernize their technology stacks and accelerate time-to-value.

With this expanded ecosystem, Adobe is signaling a shift toward open, interoperable, and workflow-centric AI adoption—enabling organizations to move beyond isolated tools and toward fully orchestrated, intelligent customer experience ecosystems.