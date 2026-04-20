AWS collaborates with SHI India to enable AI infrastructure for IndiaAI Mission

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a collaboration with SHI India (formerly Locuz), an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, to support indigenous AI model development under the IndiaAI Mission. This initiative makes AI capabilities accessible to government departments, startups, enterprises, academic institutions, and R&D organisations across India. SHI India, empaneled under the IndiaAI Mission, has provisioned AWS AI services including Amazon SageMaker, giving organisations an option to train and customise Large Language Models without requiring complex AI infrastructure expertise.

AWS’s generative AI technologies leveraging Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker along with SHI’s local implementation capabilities, will support India’s push for technological self-reliance and AI leadership. Amazon SageMaker addresses operational challenges of GPU-based model training at scale through automated cluster setup, checkpoint-less training, and self-healing node recovery. This automation eliminates the complexity of managing large GPU clusters, enabling organisations to maintain continuous training operations without manual intervention even during node failures, significantly reducing training time and operational overhead for foundation model development.

“India’s ambition to lead in AI is not simply about access to technology, it is about building an environment where innovation becomes the core and provides the groundwork across sectors; from government institutions to enterprises and the startups that are reimagining what’s possible”, said Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia. “What truly inspires me about the IndiaAI Mission is its clarity of purpose – that real technological leadership is earned by empowering India’s innovators to solve challenges that are unique to India. Our collaboration with SHI India is designed to ensure that organisations across the country have both the infrastructure and the capability to turn AI from experimentation into real-world impact. This is how India will build solutions that serve citizens and set global standards.”

“The IndiaAI Mission represents a transformative opportunity for India’s technology sector, and SHI India is honored to collaborate with AWS in this national initiative,” said Uttam Majumdar, SVP, SHI India. “By combining AWS’s AI services with our deep understanding of Indian enterprise needs and regulatory requirements, we’re enabling organisations to adopt AI with confidence. Our focus is on making enterprise-grade AI accessible, practical, and impactful for Indian organisations across multiple sectors.”

AWS’ collaboration with SHI India will help to strengthen AI adoption by government departments and enterprises, accelerate their digital transformation and build AI solutions tailored to India’s unique needs, across sectors.