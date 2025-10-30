Adobe GenStudio introduces new scaled content production capabilities, enhanced model customization with Adobe firefly foundry and a growing ecosystem of ad delivery partners

Adobe announced major innovations in GenStudio, its integrated solution that enables businesses to power their content supply chain with the latest advancements in AI. GenStudio simplifies one of the most pressing challenges facing creative and marketing teams today, where an insatiable demand for content is outpacing organizational resources. Adobe is addressing this by extending generative AI and AI agents directly into content production workflows, working directly with businesses to create tailored generative AI models, and streamlining experience delivery via integrations with Amazon Ads, Google Marketing Platform, Innovid, LinkedIn and TikTok.

“GenStudio brings together best-in-class Adobe capabilities for businesses to remain competitive in an attention-based economy, dramatically shortening the time it takes to deliver on-brand experiences at scale,” said Varun Parmar, general manager, Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise. “Adobe is the technology partner of choice for global businesses because of our deep expertise in

bringing together AI, creativity and marketing workflows, providing a unified platform where teams can assemble, activate and optimize content for any channel—all in one place.”

Today, 99% of Fortune 100 companies have used AI in an Adobe app, and nearly 90% of the Top 50 enterprise accounts have adopted one or more of Adobe’s AI-first innovations including GenStudio offerings such as GenStudio for Performance Marketing and Firefly Services. Brands including The Coca-Cola Company, dentsu, The Estée Lauder Companies, Henkel, IBM, IPG Health, Lumen Technologies, Monks, The National Football League, Newell Brands, PepsiCo/Gatorade, Prudential Financial, Publicis Groupe, Qualcomm, Stagwell and Tapestry have been working with Adobe AI-powered offerings such as Firefly and GenStudio to shorten the time it takes to launch campaigns and engage new audiences—activating generative AI and agents to streamline workflows and boost creative output.

New innovations in Adobe GenStudio include:

Scaling and streamlining on-brand content production

 Firefly Design Intelligence is a new AI-powered tool for businesses to scale brand and design-compliant content globally. Inspired by a collaboration with The Coca Cola Company, it moves teams beyond static brand guidelines by training “StyleIDs”—design systems that codify complex design and visual identity rules—for use in Creative Cloud apps to generate new layouts and copy, select assets, and arrange components into polished designs.  Firefly Creative Production for Enterprise expands the web app for quickly resizing and reframing thousands of assets. New enterprise-grade capabilities include a workflow builder for creating reusable production workflows, integrations with Adobe Experience Manager Assets and Frame.io to streamline asset importing and exporting, and over 20 generative and creative actions including object compositing and brand checks.  Adobe’s Content Production Agent is now available in beta in GenStudio for Performance Marketing, a generative AI-first app for scaling on-brand ads, emails and more. The agent interprets marketing briefs and automatically produces relevant content for different channels, while aligning with campaign goals and brand guidelines.  Adobe Firefly Services APIs enable businesses to automate and accelerate creative workflows at scale. New offerings now support video reframing and object compositing, while the new Content Authenticity API (beta) embeds verifiable digital credentials at scale to protect brand integrity.  Firefly Custom Models enable businesses to train Firefly on select images to create customized, brand consistent content for select marketing use cases. Integration with Firefly Boards now drives visually consistent and on-brand ideation, while new self-serve enhancements make it easier for teams to adopt and use Custom Models.

Delivering proprietary and on-brand generative AI models

Adobe Firefly Foundry enables businesses to work directly with Adobe and create tailored generative AI models that are unique to their brand. Trained on entire catalogs of existing IP, these proprietary Adobe Firefly Foundry models are deeply tuned and can be built on top of commercially safe Adobe Firefly models. This unlocks the value of AI, helping teams scale on-brand content production, create new customer experiences and extend their IP. With Firefly as the anchor, Adobe Firefly Foundry models can support all major asset types including image, video, audio, vector and 3D—accelerating content delivery for brand campaigns, performance marketing, media production workflows and more.

Activating and optimizing campaigns across ad partners

In GenStudio for Performance Marketing, teams can now automatically assemble, activate and optimize experiences across a variety of major advertising platforms. Expanded partnerships and integrations that are available now include: