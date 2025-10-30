Record growth: Over 21.9M developers now building on GitHub in India – fastest growing dev community in the world

GitHub announced that over 21.9 million developers are building on GitHub in India, making it the second largest developer community in the world after the United States.

The 2025 GitHub Octoverse report revealed that India added more than 5.2 million new developers in the last 12 months, a 31% annual growth rate, accounting for 14% of all new GitHub developers globally. This makes India the fastest-growing developer community in the world, and marks a record breaking year with the highest number of developers ever joining from India.

India’s open source leadership also continues to grow. The country now has the world’s largest open source contributor base, surpassing the United States, and ranks second globally in open source contributions, AI repository contributions, and GitHub Education users — cementing its role as a global hub for developer growth and innovation.

“India’s rise as a global technology leader is undeniable, driven by its surging developer community and the new possibilities of agentic AI,” said Kyle Daigle, Chief Operating Officer at GitHub. “This year’s Octoverse report is the clearest evidence yet that AI is expanding what developers can do, accelerating how fast they ship, and empowering millions more in India to begin their software development journey. From students to open source maintainers to the enterprise, developers in India are joining GitHub at a record pace and using AI to turn ideas into impact faster than ever. Software is the world’s most valuable export, and India’s developer community is at the heart of that story—building the future of technology for all of us.”

Looking ahead, GitHub projects that by 2030 India will have over 57.5 million developers, more than one in three of all projected global sign-ups, making it the largest developer community in the world within the next five years.

At a global level, GitHub’s Octoverse report shows how the launch of Copilot Free in late 2024 rewrote GitHub’s growth curve, bringing millions of first-time developers into AI-powered workflows. Approximately 80% of new developers joining GitHub use Copilot within their first week, demonstrating that AI is now a baseline expectation for modern development.

Other findings include: