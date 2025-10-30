Express Computer

HCLSoftware collaborates with Microsoft to provide transformational industry solutions

News
By Express Computer
HCLSoftware and Microsoft have agreed on a global collaboration that will deliver HCLSoftware’s unified XDO blueprint to our joint customers by using the power of Microsoft Azure and AI capabilities.

In today’s complex landscape, success for businesses hinges on seamlessly connecting customer experience (X), data insights (D), and efficient operations (O). HCLSoftware’s comprehensive blueprint aims to accelerate digital transformation for their customers globally by crafting unified customer journeys where data-driven operations anticipate needs and deliver exceptional, personalized interactions at every touchpoint.

“With the XDO blueprint, we’re retrofitting AI onto legacy systems; we’re creating a unified engine that blends experience, data, and operations to keep enterprises ahead of their competition,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware. “By collaborating with Microsoft, HCLSoftware can showcase its enterprise solutions that power XDO to businesses within Microsoft’s vast footprint.”

“Joint product innovation is a key pillar of HCLSoftware and Microsoft’s relationship and our modernized solutions will use Microsoft Azure Data, Azure AI Foundry and Azure security capabilities. HCLSoftware is well positioned to take advantage of Microsoft’s AI momentum to drive growth and enhance customer experiences,” said Stephen Boyle, Vice President, Global SI & Advisory at Microsoft.

XDO is powered by HCLSoftware’s enterprise class cloud solutions such as HCL Total Experience, HCL Unica+, HCL Actian, HCL BigFix, HCL AppScan on Cloud, HCL Universal Orchestrator, and HCL Workload Automation. These solutions will be hosted on Azure and are available for purchase in the Microsoft Marketplace providing greater value to joint customers. Within weeks of establishing the ISV collaboration with Microsoft, HCLSoftware closed three large enterprise deals through Microsoft Marketplace.

