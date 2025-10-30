Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Persistent launches experience transformation studio to scale AI-powered innovation and immersive client experiences

Persistent launches experience transformation studio to scale AI-powered innovation and immersive client experiences

News
By Express Computer
0 2

Persistent Systems announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune, India. The XT Studio is a purpose-built space to help enterprises create AI-powered, transformative user experiences, streamline workflows for maximum quality and efficiency and drive better outcomes across the entire product lifecycle. By merging creativity with technology, the XT Studio enables clients to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape, turning innovation into real-world impact.

Enterprises today face a growing demand to deliver differentiated digital experiences, yet many struggle to bridge advanced AI capabilities with real user needs. Often, user experience is siloed or introduced late in the development cycle, causing delays, rework and fragmented solutions with disappointing ROI. XT and the XT Studio address these gaps by embedding a human-centered approach as a foundational element of every initiative, ensuring AI is adopted not just functionally, but intuitively. The XT Studio integrates business strategy, UX consulting and product engineering within an immersive environment that empowers enterprises to design with AI and for AI, translating ideas into intelligent, engaging experiences. This holistic, outcome-based model sets a new benchmark for digital transformation, combining human insight and technology to accelerate innovation and deliver long-term business value.

The XT Studio also acts as a co-innovation hub, bringing together clients and partners to reimagine user journeys, creating seamless experiences that drive measurable outcomes. Leveraging Persistent’s deep design thinking and experience consulting expertise, it is a physical manifestation of how the Company helps clients accelerate time-to-value by aligning business objectives with user expectations. From vision to execution, the XT Studio is where clients can participate and observe the application of AI-powered methodologies to drive end-to-end experience transformation. Its design-led architecture features flexible workspaces, including:

  • Design Thinking and Workshop Areas: Structured environment for innovation sprints, journey mapping and solution development.
  • UX Consulting and Collaboration Zones: Co-creation environments to ideate, prototype and refine user experiences (UX) with hands-on engagement.
  • Immersive Experience Transformation Showcases: Industry-specific demonstrations that bring solutions to life and highlight business impact.

Persistent plans to expand XT Studio locations to other key regions in India, the U.S., Europe and APAC, attracting top talent, partners and clients to co-create the future of how people experience technology.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent, “Enterprises today compete on experiences as much as on products and AI is the enabler that makes this possible at scale. The XT Studio brings to life our strong platform-led foundation and AI-first strategy, where design-led thinking, advanced technologies and deep domain expertise converge. It gives our clients a place to challenge conventions, explore new ideas and rapidly shape solutions that matter to their business and end customers. For Persistent, this is another step in building the platforms and talent that will define the future of digital transformation.”

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image