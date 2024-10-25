Adya’s VANIJ platform revolutionises enterprise AI, slashing implementation costs by 90% while boosting performance by 25%

Adya.ai announces the launch of Vanij, a cutting-edge AI orchestration platform that enables businesses to build and deploy domain-specific AI agents and copilots in just hours. This revolutionary platform redefines how enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI-driven workflows. Vanij integrates Adya Deep Intelligence (ADI), India’s first retail-focused Large Language Model (LLM). The platform dramatically reduces AI implementation costs by up to 90% and shortens deployment timelines from 18 months to an unparalleled 24 hours, all while ensuring robust enterprise-grade security and compliance.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face significant hurdles in creating scalable, AI-powered enterprise applications across diverse domains such as retail, education, finance, and logistics. VANIJ addresses this crucial market need by bringing together the power of rapid AI deployment, scalability, and cost-efficiency, effectively addressing the complexity and prohibitive costs that have long hindered widespread AI adoption.

Commenting on this landmark launch, Shayak Mazumder, Co-founder & CEO, Adya.ai, said, “At Adya.ai, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of enterprise AI, and the launch of VANIJ represents a transformative leap forward for businesses looking to harness the power of AI. Our platform allows enterprises to create bespoke AI solutions at a fraction of the time and cost, with unmatched efficiency and scalability. By integrating advanced technologies like custom LLMs and flexible cloud infrastructure, VANIJ not only accelerates AI adoption but also enhances performance, unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation across industries.”

VANIJ’s revolutionary architecture integrates Adya Deep Intelligence (ADI) for custom domain-specific LLMs that outperform state-of-the-art models. ADI, India’s first retail-focused LLM, gives businesses a competitive edge by delivering 20-25% higher performance and reducing operational costs by up to 80%. Built on a scalable, cloud-agnostic infrastructure, the platform supports deployment across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Nvidia, ensuring enterprises can scale AI solutions without the constraints of cloud lock-in. VANIJ’s GPU optimisation also reduces latency by up to 20X, enhancing real-time AI operations.

The VANIJ platform features an AI orchestration layer that enables rapid agent development, the SARTHI marketplace for ready-to-deploy AI agents, and a cloud-agnostic infrastructure provisioning layer. This comprehensive approach ensures businesses can swiftly deploy AI solutions while maintaining complete control over their data and infrastructure. VANIJ empowers enterprises to create custom AI agents in as little as one day, reduce operational costs by up to 80%, access pre-built domain-specific agents, deploy solutions across multiple cloud platforms, and ensure data security with end-to-end encryption and tenant isolation.