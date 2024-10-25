Robotics in education: AI tools catering to all learning needs

By Sanamdeep Chadha, Promoter and Director, Genesis Global School

Traditional methodology of teaching has left the teachers over-burdened with monotonous tasks like assessment which is a necessity too. However, with changing time, technology has become an important tool for teachers that assists them in ensuring that they can create a deeper impact on students through innovative teaching pedagogy. Today we also have interactive learning apps based on AI to enhance teaching and learning with interactive and hands-on experiences. A student lagging behind in Numeracy or Literature can practise the same through the app and level up to the grade expectations. AI Tools can also enhance the effectiveness of all classes by analysing performance and providing real-time feedback, enabling personalised learning.

Apart from this, Robotics has been introduced in some of the best schools of the country as part of course curriculum. Keeping in mind the changing times and the fact that such a foundation will enable the students to be better prepared for the future, classes are undertaken with focus on Robotics and AI tools at world class labs. The beaming faces of students after the classes and the sense of accomplishment they feel make us educators realise the importance of Robotics in education.

Robotics and AI tools in education has transformed traditional learning environments, thereby revolutionising learning methodology for children. It has also increased ways to engage students while promoting interactive learning and active participation of all students. Specifically designed tools foster engagement of all students as they cater to diverse learning needs, offering personalised educational experiences. It also develops critical thinking skills as students program robots to perform tasks, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

Robotics fosters active participation of all students as the interactive approach encourages all students to engage and respond in the classes. Another reason for the popularity of Robotics is the fact that it accommodates different learning styles, including kinaesthetic learners who thrive on hands-on activities. Through this inclusive approach the classes engage a broader range of learners, crucial for today’s diverse classrooms. Interestingly, AI powered robotics supports students with learning disabilities or autism, adapting difficulty levels to foster confidence and growth. Thus, embracing this pedagogy of learning leads to a more inclusive, effective, and enjoyable educational experience for all students.

These Robotics classes also encourage teamwork among students, enhancing social skills and preparing them for future workplace environments. This is because most of the activities are carried out in groups. Moreover, incorporating gamification elements like challenges and competitions makes learning fun and engaging. Thus, it offers holistic benefits as Robotics offers personalised learning experiences, supports collaboration, and prepares students for future careers, redefining 21st-century education.

These Robotics classes become the foundation for the uncertainty the future may unfold for the students. The problem-solving attitude helps them to deal with all problems while they are equipped with skills for future careers in technology and engineering, sparking interest in STEM fields. There is immense potential for growth even as educators are further exploring innovative ways to integrate robotics to foster a generation of engaged, capable, and adaptive learners.