Wipro empowers enterprises with AI solutions powered by NVIDIA for new era of AI

Wipro Limited announced new initiatives that leverage the full NVIDIA AI stack to help clients across multiple industries including healthcare, communications and financial services, quickly develop and implement new business strategies for the era of AI with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. Building on this collaboration, Wipro also plans to expand into areas such as digital manufacturing and digital twins with NVIDIA Omniverse, delivering exceptional value to its global enterprise customers.

Wipro is leveraging NVIDIA AI to provide clients with ready-to-use templates for building agentic AI advocates in the areas of intelligent document processing, drug discovery, customer service and claims processing. Built with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints –– these templates are expected to significantly expedite the delivery of business value to customers.

“Enterprises are increasingly seeking measurable business benefits in order to accelerate AI adoption within their businesses and drive innovation across various industries,” said Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner – Enterprise Futuring at Wipro. “Wipro’s WeGA Studio, built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise, leverages the NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprint to accelerate the deployment of relevant AI virtual assistants to enhance user experiences and streamline operations.”

“In the era of AI, enterprises are eager to harness generative AI capabilities and drive business transformation with applications they can tailor to their needs,” said John Fanelli, vice president, enterprise software, NVIDIA. “Using NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, Wipro WeGA can help accelerate AI adoption, enhance customer experiences and optimize operations to rapidly develop and deploy customized generative AI applications across industries.”

Wipro Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) Studio leverages NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM, to develop tailored solutions across the spectrum of Wipro’s portfolio of services that are expected to significantly increase the velocity of processing and create enormous value to Wipro’s customers across various industries.

Wipro advances customer service, healthcare and more with NVIDIA AI

Using the new NIM Agent Blueprint for customer service, Wipro can rapidly build custom AI virtual assistants for call center clients that can be deployed in the cloud or on premises. These AI virtual assistants are powered by NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA NeMo Retriever microservices for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to recommend solutions that resolve issues and help people serve customers as informed brand ambassadors.

In integrating NVIDIA technologies into WeGA Studio, Wipro embeds responsible AI principles in its solutions. This framework prioritizes accuracy, trust, transparency, performance, privacy, safety, and security, helping address the challenges of generative AI and foster seamless innovation. Since the solution can be deployed anywhere, on premises or in the cloud, organizations are able to comply with data privacy regulations.

Wipro is offering next-generation healthcare solutions with NVIDIA AI to improve member experiences, increase enrollment, and boost productivity in claims adjudication across Wipro healthcare offerings under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare, and Medicaid. Beyond healthcare, Wipro’s integrated NVIDIA-powered solutions can also deliver faster, better, and more affordable services in critical areas such as supply chain management, contact centers, marketing, finance, and HR.