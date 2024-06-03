Aegeus Technologies, an IoT-driven green robotics solution provider raises an undisclosed amounts from Caspian Debt and will be utilising the funds for working capital

Aegeus Technologies, an IoT-driven Green Robotics Solution provider raises an undisclosed amount from Caspian Debt, and will be utilising the funds for working capital. Aegeus Technologies, is harnessing robotics, AI & ML to revolutionize the O&M of solar plants. Its flagship product is the Intelligent Waterless Solar Panel Cleaning Robots which are installed in more than 8GW plants across India.

“The face of the solar sector in India is evolving dramatically with technology transforming its every facet. Waterless technology will save a lot of water and manual effort. It thus will bring an enhanced return on investments and efficiency in solar panel cleaning and predictive monitoring of the health of modules for both utility-scale and rooftop solar panel cleaning along with vegetation management.” Founded in 2017 by Suraj Vernekar and Nishith Shah, Aegeus Technologies has a focus on AI and IoT-enabled robotics for automating the O&M of solar plants.

The transaction was introduced by firm, Innoxpark Ventures Pvt Ltd, founded by Jyoti Prakash.

The Solar PV market is at the point of inflection and Aegeus Technologies is one of the leading companies with reputed clients and is poised to scale.