Agdhi introduces vision based intelligence in agriculture

Agdhi, an agritech startup based in Bengaluru has introduced vision enabled AI-based technology in agriculture. It has launched machine learning and computer vision techniques in detecting the defects in the seeds and crops thus enabling the farming community to get quality seeds and crops. These quality results are provided in seconds instead of waiting for a long time using traditional methods. This will bring technology disruption in seed testing, seed sampling and crop yield which is the need of the hour.

The traditional method of detecting seed defects typically relies on manual inspection, which is resource hectic and subjective. Therefore, an objective and automated seed screening method was required. Thus, Agdhi through AI (Artificial Intelligence) vision technology, photometry, radiometry and computer vision offers efficient methods for seed classification and seed quality analysis. The color, texture, size, and shape, is extracted from images of seeds, and the defects of the seed identified through various classifiers based on computer vision. This automation provides an efficient method for seed sorting than being inspected by human labor.

According to Nikhil Das, Founder – Agdhi, “Today, India is seeing a huge disruption in agriculture through technology. Agriculture which is both a major industry and foundation of the economy is looking for innovative approaches in protecting & improving crop yield. With this aim we plan to introduce next generation electronics products optimised for agriculture.”

