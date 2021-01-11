Newton School introduces an all women tech program

Express Computer


Bengaluru-based edtech startup, Newton School, has introduced an all women tech program with an aim to encourage women to re-enter the workforce equipped with industry oriented skills. The course that begins mid January will not only help women to rejoin the workforce after maternity leave but also enable them to switch their careers and join the tech industry.

Newton School is an online edtech platform that trains people to be highly skilled software developers and get them placed in top companies as frontend, backend and full stack software developers among other roles. The new program is an online only course, is designed to have four months of training and expects its students to dedicate three-four hours per day for five days a week. The course is reverse engineered towards industry requirements and will be led by dynamic women who have extensive industry experience. The first batch will have a strength of 100 students. The course is expected to run multiple batches in the coming months and will follow the Pay after Placement model just like other courses being offered by the startup. This will allow women to learn industry skills without any financial burden. Women with any background ready to rejoin work are eligible and can apply for the course on Newton School’s website.

Nishant Chandra, Co-Founder, Newton School, added, “We recognise that tech has unlimited opportunities and over a period of time, we have seen the dedication and passion women have to pave a path for their careers. Some women face challenges such as lack of confidence, direction and opportunity when they are trying to get back to the workforce after taking gaps. Newton School wants to make it easier for them to rejoin the workforce. By empowering women to have a tech career, we aim at enabling them to recreate opportunities for themselves.”


