Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  AI: A Transformative Force for Viksit Bharat 2047: S Krishnan at ESTIC 2025

AI: A Transformative Force for Viksit Bharat 2047: S Krishnan at ESTIC 2025

MeitY hosts high-level AI panel at ESTIC 2025; leaders call for responsible innovation, indigenous models, and inclusive growth under the IndiaAI Mission

NewsArtificial Intelligence AIeGov Watch
By Express Computer
0 31

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, hosted a high-level panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence at the Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 in New Delhi.

Chaired by S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, the session brought together senior policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders to explore how India can harness AI responsibly to drive innovation, inclusion, and global competitiveness. The discussion also set the stage for the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026, focused on strengthening the country’s AI ecosystem through infrastructure expansion, indigenous model development, ethical governance, and international collaboration.

Opening the session, S Krishnan said, “The critical aspect of all technology is the impact it has on society, how it enhances quality of life, and what it offers to people. For India, this is truly an opportunity to leverage a horizontal, cross-cutting technology like AI to ensure the country is firmly on the path to becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Highlighting the IndiaAI Mission’s integrated approach to building a world-class AI ecosystem, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, said, “To unlock pathways for AI innovation, the IndiaAI Mission is addressing all the gaps that exist in our story. With the Mission’s seven-pillar strategy — including affordable computing, quality datasets, foundation models, startup enablement, and trustworthy AI tools — we are building an ecosystem that enables India to catch up with the best in the world.”

Sharing his perspective on frugal innovation, Sridhar Vembu, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Zoho Corporation, noted, “When you don’t have all the resources available, constraints push you to come up with better solutions. I genuinely believe there is new science waiting to be discovered — a completely different foundation that could change how we approach these problems.”

The session featured insights from AI leaders across sectors. Dr Geeta Manjunath, Founder and CEO of Niramai Health Analytix, spoke about AI’s impact in making breast cancer detection more accessible. Dr Sriram Raghavan, Vice President, IBM Research (AI), emphasised the importance of open innovation ecosystems, while Dr Amit Sheth, NCR Chair and Professor at the University of South Carolina, discussed the evolution from generic to domain-specific AI systems transforming sectors like manufacturing and energy.

A panel discussion on Responsible AI for Innovation and Inclusion, moderated by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Co-founder of the DeepTech for Bharat Foundation, brought together thought leaders including Dr Harrick Mayank Vin (TCS), Prof Balaraman Ravindran (IIT Madras), Rimjhim Agrawal (BrainSightAI), Debjani Ghosh (NITI Aayog), and Prof P Venkat Rangan (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham).

The experts underscored the need for responsible and inclusive AI growth — combining infrastructure expansion, indigenous innovation, ethical frameworks, and global collaboration — to ensure that technological progress aligns with India’s developmental priorities and social inclusion goals.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image