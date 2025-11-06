Intuitive doubles down on AI with the launch of Intuitive.ai powered by aiE™ framework to build the future of intelligent enterprises

Express Computer

Intuitive.ai unveiled its next chapter, a bold commitment to redefining enterprise modernization through its proprietary aiE™ framework.

Intuitive.ai is committed to delivering turnkey business outcomes for global enterprises across Healthcare & Lifesciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Heavy Industries, and ISVs, leveraging its IP, accelerators, industry vertical experts, and research scientists.

aiE™ Engineering the Future of Enterprise AI

At the core of this evolution is aiE™ Intuitive.ai’s new AI-first framework that unites innovation, automation, and engineering excellence to power intelligent, outcome-driven transformation at scale.

aiE™ helps enterprises bridge the gap between AI ambition and execution by building secure, scalable, and measurable transformation programs that accelerate business value. It covers AI-powered cloud and platform engineering, application and database modernization, and intelligent data systems to help organizations turn vision into reality.

“Enterprises know AI will define their future but many struggle to move from experimentation to execution,” said Jay Modh, Founder & CEO of Intuitive.ai. “That’s where we lead. At Intuitive.ai, we’re helping global enterprises engineer AI that is secure, scalable, and tied to business outcomes, not just prototypes. Our new identity reflects this commitment to turning AI ambition into real enterprise impact”.

We are excited to launch aiE™  – built on real-world lessons from enterprise-scale projects and delivered by our global engineering teams,” said Mir Ali, CTO of Intuitive.AI,  “In this new chapter, we’re introducing pre-built innovations that integrate foundational models, agentic orchestration, and autonomous decisioning, all rooted in trust-by-design principles to accelerate enterprise transformation. aiE™ is where deep learning meets deterministic execution.

“Our commitment to delivering innovation at the speed of business means embracing the immense potential of AI to power data platforms and industry-specific solutions”, said Indraneel Shah, Co-founder and COO of Intuitive AI. “Our new brand reflects the company we are today – a team of data scientists, machine learning experts, and engineers driving modernisation across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Databricks, Anthropic, and more for some of the world’s leading enterprises, banks, and healthcare organisations.”

Built for the AI-First Enterprise

With deep engineering DNA, industry vertical expertise, and a culture of innovation, Intuitive.ai is doubling down on its mission to make enterprises innovative, operationally efficient, secure, and compliant, delivering measurable business outcomes. 

