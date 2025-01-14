AI-Driven Data Creation to Spur Next-Wave Cloud storage growth, according to new survey commissioned by Seagate
Key Findings:
72% of surveyed say they use AI today.
61% of respondents who predominately use cloud storage say their cloud-based storage will increase by over 100% over the next 3 years.
Storage ranks as the second most important component of AI infrastructure, with Security ranking #1.
In order of importance: Security, Storage, Data Management, Network Capacity, Compute, Regulations, LLM Viability, Energy
Of those businesses that adopted AI technology, 90% believe longer data retention improves the quality of AI outcomes.
88% of respondents who use AI today believe the adoption of Trustworthy AI requires an increased need to store more data for longer periods.
“Trustworthy AI is the key to enabling mainstream adoption of AI,” said BS Teh, Chief Commercial Officer of Seagate. “With the vast majority of survey respondents saying they need to store data for longer periods to improve quality outcomes of AI, we’re focused on the areal density innovation needed to increase storage capacity for each platter in our HAMR-based hard drives. We have a clear pathway to more than double per-platter storage capacity over the next few years.”