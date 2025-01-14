JLR and Tata Communications strengthen partnership to deliver smarter, data-driven connected cars

JLR and Tata Communications are set to enhance JLR’s connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide through the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform. The collaboration will empower JLR’s next-generation software-defined vehicles with continuous connectivity and access to intelligent services even in the remotest locations across 120 countries.

The latest collaboration is an extension of their existing partnership to future-proof the carmaker’s digital

transformation.

Leveraging Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, JLR’s upcoming medium-sized SUVs built on the new Electric

Modular Architecture (EMA) will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non-stop

access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming. The platform will also enable greater and more

secure data exchange between JLR and its customers’ vehicles, delivering more efficient software over-the-air (SOTA)

updates and supporting the rollout of evolving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Every day, JLR’s fleet of connected vehicles generates 2.5 terabytes (TB) of data, with half a million electronic control

units (ECUs) updated per month on average over the last 12 months. The use of Tata Communications MOVE™

platform will increase this data exchange and enable JLR engineers to harness deeper insights, monitor vehicle

performance in real-time, and enable more prompt updates over the air to improve vehicle maintenance and

servicing, reducing costs for the car owners and JLR.

The advanced vehicles, expected to hit the roads in 2026, will deliver a smarter and more intelligent driving

experience.

The introduction of the Tata Communications MOVE™ will offer JLR customers:

• Resilient wireless communication technologies to help track vehicles in the most demanding environments

• Increased and more frequent vehicle software updates delivered over the air to improve vehicle diagnostics and

updates

• Tailored connections will keep customers and their families connected to their preferred applications and

vehicle features, wherever they are in the world

• Simplified and effortless connectivity plans, accessible via a single provider

Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVE™, said: “The automotive industry is

continually innovating to meet ever-changing customer demands. Last year, our digital fabric enabled seamless

connectivity across all JLR’s production sites globally. As part of our extended partnership, we’re now powering JLR’s

software-defined vehicle journey worldwide and enabling them to deliver advanced driving features in their cars. The

insights derived from the data exchanged through our platform will enable JLR to offer personalised customer

experiences, opening doors for new revenue streams.”

Mark Brogden, Director of Digital Product Platform Off-Board at JLR, said: “JLR was the first luxury vehicle

manufacturer to introduce dual modem, dual eSIM design for enhanced connectivity with the launch of Defender in

2020. The partnership with Tata Communications is the next step in our software-defined vehicle journey, offering

highly secure and cost-effective data connectivity across 120 countries. Starting in 2026 with our next generation of

medium-size luxury SUVs, Tata Communications MOVE™ aims to deliver continuous connected experiences for our

clients, offering features and new software updates over-the-air to meet the expectations of our luxury client base.’’