Verizon and Honeywell, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring a seamless technology experience to retail and logistics companies through the launch of a transformative bundled offering. Combining Honeywell’s leading hardware, software and services with Verizon’s high-speed 5G connectivity will enable businesses to streamline the retail lifecycle with simplified procurement, contracting and future device and data plan expansions.

Another benefit of the Honeywell-Verizon bundled solution is increased business resiliency for retailers and logistics companies. For example, if a mid-sized garden center retailer unexpectedly loses power, the lack of internet could force the store to shut down for the day, significantly impacting sales potential. With a Verizon 5G cellular data plan bundled with Honeywell handheld computers, Smart Pay contactless mobile payment software and support services, the store can continue to run using their point-of-sale system, minimizing disruption to operations and loss of revenue.

“Our collaboration with Verizon will help retailers and logistics companies maintain an effective resiliency plan for unexpected disruptions,” said David Barker, President of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. “By bundling services, we are also reducing the number of parties involved and steps it takes to purchase a full solution that often requires several key technologies, enabling businesses to stay up-to-date with important technology refreshes and avoiding difficult CAPEX budgeting cycles.”

“Companies of all sizes are looking at ways to reduce the time and effort it takes to make key technology purchases so they can get their operations up and running promptly,” said Massimo Peselli, CRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business. “By offering a fully managed services solution at a single monthly price with Honeywell, our retail and logistics customers can focus more on their return on investment and driving business outcomes.”

The Honeywell-Verizon bundled solution is designed to meet the unique needs of retail and logistics companies of all sizes and will provide a range of benefits, including:

Simplified Procurement: A single point of contact for hardware, software, services, and connectivity that streamlines the purchasing process and reduces complexity.

A single point of contact for hardware, software, services, and connectivity that streamlines the purchasing process and reduces complexity. Enhanced Connectivity: Verizon’s 5G network provides high-speed, reliable connectivity for critical business applications.

Verizon’s 5G network provides high-speed, reliable connectivity for critical business applications. Comprehensive Device Management: Honeywell’s Enterprise Mobility Services offer end-to-end lifecycle management for mobile devices, including configuration, deployment, spare pool management, frontline help desk and more, enabling optimal performance and security.

Honeywell’s Enterprise Mobility Services offer end-to-end lifecycle management for mobile devices, including configuration, deployment, spare pool management, frontline help desk and more, enabling optimal performance and security. Improved Operational Efficiency: The bundled solution enables businesses to streamline workflows, increase productivity and reduce downtime.

The bundled solution enables businesses to streamline workflows, increase productivity and reduce downtime. Scalability: The solution is designed to scale with businesses of all sizes, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises.

The new Honeywell-Verizon bundled managed services solution will be available through Honeywell and its network of resellers in early 2025.