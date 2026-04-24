AI hiring in India surges 59.5% as demand spreads beyond metro hubs

India’s artificial intelligence talent landscape is expanding rapidly, with hiring for AI engineers rising 59.5% year-on-year—outpacing major global markets such as the US, UK, France, and Germany. The surge reflects not just growing demand, but also a geographic shift in where opportunities are emerging.

While Bengaluru continues to anchor India’s position as a global AI hub, hiring momentum is increasingly extending beyond traditional metro centres. Cities such as Hyderabad have recorded strong growth, while emerging locations like Vijayawada are gaining traction, signalling a broader distribution of AI opportunities across tier-2 and tier-3 markets.

This expansion is being fuelled by accelerating AI adoption across industries and organisations of all sizes. Large enterprises continue to lead in employing AI talent as they invest in infrastructure, governance, and large-scale deployments. At the same time, small and mid-sized businesses are playing a critical role in bridging the gap between experimentation and full-scale implementation.

The impact of AI adoption is also becoming visible across sectors. In manufacturing, for instance, AI engineering talent has expanded fourfold, indicating how traditional industries are increasingly integrating advanced technologies into their operations.

“Applied AI skills are seeing strong growth as organisations move from experimentation to real-world deployment,” said Malai Lakshmanan, Head of Engineering, LinkedIn India. “For engineers, this signals the need to focus on hands-on capabilities and embedding AI into everyday workflows. Those who can translate AI into tangible outcomes will be best positioned to capture emerging opportunities.”

Hiring trends also point to a shift in the types of skills in demand. Capabilities such as AI agents, AI productivity tools, Azure AI Studio, intelligent agents, and automated feature engineering are gaining prominence, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses. These skills reflect a growing emphasis on execution-oriented AI—where the focus is on building, deploying, and scaling solutions rather than purely theoretical expertise.

In sectors like manufacturing, skills such as AI prompting and agent-based systems are becoming increasingly critical, underscoring the need for professionals to continuously evolve their skill sets to remain relevant.

As the AI job market becomes more competitive, there is also a growing emphasis on demonstrating real-world application. Employers are looking beyond qualifications to assess how candidates have used AI tools and techniques to solve practical problems and deliver measurable outcomes.

The broader trend suggests that AI is no longer confined to niche roles or select industries. Instead, it is becoming a foundational capability across the economy, reshaping hiring patterns, skill requirements, and career pathways.

With demand continuing to outpace supply and opportunities expanding beyond established tech hubs, India’s AI talent ecosystem is entering a new phase—one defined by scale, diversity, and a stronger focus on applied innovation.