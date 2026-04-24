Cisco unveils universal quantum switch to enable scalable, vendor-agnostic quantum networks

Cisco has introduced a breakthrough research prototype—the Universal Quantum Switch—marking a significant step toward building practical, large-scale quantum networks. Designed to connect quantum systems across vendors and encoding formats, the switch addresses a long-standing challenge in quantum computing: how to transmit and translate quantum information without degrading it.

At the core of the innovation is a Cisco-patented conversion engine capable of translating between multiple quantum encoding modalities—including polarization, time-bin, frequency-bin, and path—while preserving the integrity of the data. In proof-of-concept experiments, the system demonstrated less than 4% degradation in quantum state fidelity and entanglement, a critical requirement for reliable quantum communication.

Unlike many quantum components that require extreme cooling, the switch operates at room temperature and runs on standard telecom fiber, making it more practical for real-world deployment. It also achieves sub-nanosecond switching speeds and consumes less than 1 milliwatt of power, highlighting both performance and efficiency advantages.

The development reflects Cisco’s broader strategy to build the networking layer for the quantum era. As quantum computers scale from hundreds to millions of qubits, networking will play a crucial role in linking distributed systems into a unified, high-performance infrastructure. The Universal Quantum Switch enables interoperability between previously incompatible quantum systems, allowing organizations to avoid vendor lock-in and build flexible, best-of-breed environments.

This innovation is part of Cisco’s growing quantum portfolio, which includes an entanglement chip and a network-aware quantum compiler. Together, these components aim to create a full-stack quantum networking architecture spanning hardware, software, and applications.

While still in the research phase, the Universal Quantum Switch underscores Cisco’s ambition to accelerate the timeline for practical quantum computing by enabling interconnected quantum ecosystems—potentially transforming industries such as healthcare, finance, and aerospace in the years ahead.