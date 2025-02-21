AI leaders discusses the future of AI and Indian industry at Beyond 2025

3AI hosted the third edition of its flagship event BEYOND 2025 #StayRelevantwithAI for Data, AI & Analytics leaders & professionals, on the 21st of February at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. As marquee AI and analytics leaders gathered to showcase the relevancy of AI in Enterprises & Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and the associated value, impact and differentiation.

In synergy with the theme of the event #StayRelevantwithAI, and BEYOND 2025 aimed to showcase industry leaders at their best – with topical, cutting-edge, and provocative roundtables centred around Data, AI, Gen AI, and Analytics. Under marquee names, seasoned leaders hosted differentiated session formats for eclectic attendees from GCCs, Indian Enterprises, Technology Firms, and Providers.

Industry leaders rallied around with one common thought, that there is fierce fight out there, not only for competitive advantage but for AI supremacy. The future of AI, Gen Ai and extensively even GCCs were well debated and discussed.

With 35 curated sessions, over 650 delegates, 60 speakers, and 350 CXOs and Decision Makers, had the opportunity to unlock AI’s potential for relevancy and progress across industries with Analytics, Gen AI, and more. With a multi-session format, like the Unplugged Debate, leaders discussed building future-fit and resilient GCCs, through data, analytics, and AI. Industry stalwarts like Lalitha Indrakanti (Jaguar land Rover), Ganesh Lakshminarayanan MD and GVP, ServiceNow India & SAARC, Viswanathan KS, Madhavi Kanumoory (Birla carbon) were amongst the prominent voices of the day.

There was also a leaders’ roundtable, which saw AI industry leaders stressing the importance of early adoption of Gen AI for Indian industries to stay ahead of the game by conceptualising a Gen AI strategy for Indian Enterprises with a framework-driven approach and an articulate, guided approach to early adoption.

Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO at 3AI, noted, “This edition puts the focus on building AI strategy across enterprises and building future fit strategy for GCC’s along with creating niche and differentiated capabilities by provider firms.”

BEYOND 2025 saw cutting-edge & contemporary themes & topics sourced from 1200+ AI & Analytics 3AI thought leaders being discussed, along with considered, handpicked sessions on strategic trends and the future of AI.