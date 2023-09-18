AI plays a pivotal role in boosting our data center’s operational efficiency: Mitish Chitnavis, CTO, iValue InfoSolutions

In an era marked by the relentless pursuit of efficiency, scalability, and sustainability, data centers are undergoing a profound transformation, thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). To better understand the impact of AI in enhancing the operational efficiencies of data centers, we spoke with Mitish Chitnavis, CTO, iValue InfoSolutions

Some edited excerpts:

Do you use AI to enhance the operational efficiency of your data centre? What are some of the major benefits? Please quantify wherever possible?

AI significantly enhances data centre operational efficiency by enabling intelligent automation and optimization. Through AI-driven predictive analytics, resource utilization patterns are analyzed, enabling dynamic workload allocation and efficient server provisioning. This minimizes overprovisioning, reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

AI also plays a critical role in cooling management. By continuously monitoring temperature and airflow data, AI algorithms can adjust cooling systems in real-time, maintaining optimal conditions without unnecessary energy expenditure. Anomaly detection powered by AI identifies potential issues before they escalate, reducing downtime and ensuring smooth operations.

Further, AI aids in predictive maintenance by analyzing equipment performance data to identify signs of potential failures. This proactive approach minimizes unplanned downtime and extends hardware lifespan. AI’s capacity for learning from historical data and adapting to changing conditions ensures ongoing refinement of efficiency strategies.

AI plays a pivotal role in boosting our data center’s operational efficiency. Through AI-driven predictive analytics, we optimize server loads and cooling mechanisms, resulting in a quantifiable reduction of energy consumption by up to 20%. Further, AI-driven anomaly detection enhances system reliability, reducing downtime by 15%. These AI-powered enhancements not only improve resource utilization but also contribute to our sustainability goals.

What are some of the major benefits in using AI in the data center?

There are a number of major benefits to using AI to enhance the operational efficiency of a data centre. These benefits include:

• Reduced unplanned outages: By predicting when equipment is likely to fail, we can proactively take action to prevent unplanned outages. This can save us money and improve the reliability of our data centre.

• Reduced energy consumption: By optimizing energy consumption, we can reduce our carbon footprint and save money on energy costs. This can be a significant benefit, as data centres can account for a significant portion of an organization’s energy consumption.

• Improved security: By detecting and preventing security threats, we can protect our data and systems from cyberattacks. This can help us to avoid costly fines and penalties, and it can also help us to maintain the trust of our customers and partners.

• Increased compliance: By using AI to help us to comply with regulations, we can avoid costly fines and penalties. This is important in today’s regulatory environment, which is constantly evolving.

• Increased automation: By automating tasks, we can free up our employees to focus on more strategic tasks. This can help us to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

In addition to the qualitative benefits listed above, there are also a number of quantitative benefits to using AI to enhance the operational efficiency of a data centre. These benefits include:

• Up to 30% reduction in unplanned outages

• Up to 20% reduction in energy consumption

• Up to 50% reduction in security incidents

• Up to 80% reduction in compliance violations

• Up to 90% reduction in manual tasks

How do you leverage emerging technologies and trends, such as edge computing and distributed data centers, to meet the evolving demands of modern data center operations?

Emerging technologies and trends, such as edge computing and distributed data centers, offer a number of potential benefits for data center operators. These benefits include:

• Reduced latency: Edge computing can help to reduce latency by bringing computing resources closer to the end user. This is important for applications that require real-time processing, such as gaming and augmented reality.

• Improved reliability: Distributed data centers can help to improve reliability by distributing data and applications across multiple locations. This can help to protect against outages and other disruptions.

• Enhanced security: Edge computing and distributed data centers can help to enhance security by reducing the attack surface. This is because data and applications are not stored in a single location, making them less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

• Reduced costs: Edge computing and distributed data centers can help to reduce costs by optimizing resource utilization. This is because computing resources can be provisioned on demand, only when they are needed.

There are a number of ways to leverage emerging technologies and trends to meet the evolving demands of modern data center operations. These include:

• Deploying edge computing nodes: Edge computing nodes can be deployed closer to the end user, helping to reduce latency and improve reliability.

• Building distributed data centers: Distributed data centers can be built across multiple locations, helping to improve reliability and security.

• Using cloud computing: Cloud computing can be used to supplement on-premises data centers, helping to optimize resource utilization and reduce costs.

• Investing in AI and machine learning: AI and machine learning can be used to automate tasks, improve efficiency, and optimize resource utilization.