Kolkata and Mumbai top Indian cities affected by cyberthreats between April and June 2023, SEQRITE Labs of Quick Heal's report reveals

Kolkata and Mumbai top Indian cities affected by cyberthreats between April and June 2023, SEQRITE Labs of Quick Heal’s report reveals

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has detected Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi are the top Indian cities affected by cyberthreats in the quarter of April to June 2023. Among the top 10 cities affected in Q2 2023, ranked based on the number of cyberthreats detected, Kolkata led the list with 7.08 million threats, followed closely by Mumbai with 7.00 million threats.

Facing 5.69 million and 5.56 million cyberthreats respectively, Pune and New Delhi ranked third and fourth on the list, highlighting the enormous uptick in cybercriminal activities in these cities. Other cities making it to the list included Bengaluru (4.86 million threats), Surat (4.16 million threats), Hyderabad (3.50 million threats), Ahmedabad (3.45 million threats), Chennai (2.36 million threats), and Gurgaon (2.01 million threats). Revealed in Quick Heal’s comprehensive report on the cyberthreat landscape in India for the months of April to June 2023, these findings are a result of comprehensive research and analysis of over 1 million cyberthreats detected each day on laptops and PCs. The report also revealed that over 102.8 million cyberattacks were detected by SEQRITE Labs experts across the country.

The cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly, with cybercriminals displaying increasing levels of sophistication and adaptability. In Q2 2023, SEQRITE Labs researchers observed a significant uptick in innovative techniques employed by these threat actors across various platforms and applications. One of the most alarming trends observed is hidden ads, spreading through Android gaming apps on Google Play. These ads, with icons cleverly concealed to evade detection, infiltrate innocent apps and disrupt the user experience by displaying random ads from unknown domains.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd warns users to be cautious of fake apps disguised as legitimate ones. These fraudulent applications can steal sensitive information such as Facebook or Google credentials, track GPS locations, record videos, and transmit data to hidden servers.

Quick Heal remains committed to safeguarding individuals and businesses against evolving cyberthreats. With a dedication to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, the company encourages users to stay informed and take proactive steps to protect their digital assets.

