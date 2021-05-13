Airtel and Amdocs mark the continued success of their highly collaborative engagement

Express Computer


Amdocs, a leading provider of software services to communications companies and Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s one of premier communications solution providers, are marking the success of their multi-year strategic engagement to deliver best in class services to customers. The telecom giant has chosen Amdocs to receive its ‘Agile Leader of the Year’ award for consistently demonstrating high operational efficiency and enabling seamless digital experiences, while accelerating growth and optimising costs. 

Amdocs managed services (SmartOps) operate its AI-driven, hyper-automation platform at Airtel, which proactively identifies and automatically resolves any operational problems, resulting in a smoother ordering and billing experience for both internal and external users. Amdocs’s zero-touch, self-healing operations enabled Airtel to dramatically improve their digital operations and end user digital experience, including their call center performance. 

Pradipt Kapoor, CIO, Bharti Airtel said “We, at Airtel, are obsessed with providing our customers with exceptional services. By leveraging cutting edge AI-based solutions, Amdocs has contributed to significant improvement in the experience of our customers, resulting in a substantial reduction in call-center volumes. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Amdocs.”

“We are very proud to have received the ‘Agile Leader of the Year’ award from Airtel in recognition of the achievements and success of our collaboration. We have been working with Airtel in India for many years now and are committed to supporting their journey of providing best in class digital experience to their customers using advanced technologies,” said Ronen Levkovich, President, Amdocs Global Services.


