iSchoolConnect partners with Google Cloud to drive next-gen AI-powered tools in higher education

Read Article

iSchoolConnect, a US and India based AI-powered company, has launched a series of products catering to the global education industry. These products leverage cutting edge AI-technology to assist institutions scale virtually in their fight against Covid-19.

Ashish Fernando, Founder and C.E.O, iSchoolConnect commented, “With almost three years of effort, we have developed a suite of tools which have been categorised under four primary verticals namely; Recruitment/Sales, Marketing, Assessment and Engagement.”

“These tools will help high-schools, universities, education enterprises, and education recruiters scale their business and automate their operational processes. In light of the latest events, iSchoolConnect will be providing these tools at zero-cost for the next three months. I hope these products effectively assist educational institutions worldwide to overcome the disruptions and difficulties caused due to Covid-19,” added Fernando.

The developed products help institutions resolve an entire spectrum of pain points. Ranging from assisting high-school counselors to guide students make better career decisions to helping graduate and undergraduate students practice for their upcoming job interviews.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]