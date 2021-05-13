Express Computer


iSchoolConnect partners with Google Cloud to drive next-gen AI-powered tools in higher education

iSchoolConnect, a US and India based AI-powered company, has launched a series of products catering to the global education industry. These products leverage cutting edge AI-technology to assist institutions scale virtually in their fight against Covid-19.

Ashish Fernando, Founder and C.E.O, iSchoolConnect commented, “With almost three years of effort, we have developed a suite of tools which have been categorised under four primary verticals namely; Recruitment/Sales, Marketing, Assessment and Engagement.” 

“These tools will help high-schools, universities, education enterprises, and education recruiters scale their business and automate their operational processes. In light of the latest events, iSchoolConnect will be providing these tools at zero-cost for the next three months. I hope these products effectively assist educational institutions worldwide to overcome the disruptions and difficulties caused due to Covid-19,” added Fernando.

The developed products help institutions resolve an entire spectrum of pain points. Ranging from assisting high-school counselors to guide students make better career decisions to helping graduate and undergraduate students practice for their upcoming job interviews.


