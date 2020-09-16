Airtel partners with STL to build a densely fiberized, future-ready digital network that delivers next-gen services to customers

Read Article

STL, an integrator of digital networks, has announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest integrated telco, to build a modern optical fibre network for Airtel across 10 telecom circles.

This modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth. The densely fiberized, future-ready network, will also form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0.

STL has expertise and strong credentials in fibre roll outs and integration of digital networks. For this project, STL will use its end-to-end deployment solution – LEAD 360o. It comes with special features like robotics cable blowing and AI bots along with a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre, cable, network design, and integration services. This unique solution will create multiple efficiencies, enable faster launch readiness, and enhanced network quality for Airtel.

STL has been a long term partner to Airtel in the optical connectivity space and in this project, STL will closely work with Airtel to design and build a network that will shape the future of connected India.

Commenting on the partnership, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said – “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with STL to build a competent, future ready network. Airtel has always been committed to delivering customer delight and building a connected ecosystem. This 5G-ready and high capacity network will enable us to provide faster delivery of new services, while delivering an enhanced user experience.”

KS Rao, CEO- Network Services and Software, STL said, “As an integrator of end-to-end digital networks, we are constantly innovating to provide smarter and intelligent networks to our customers. We are excited about this stronger and renewed strategic partnership with Airtel. The need for dense fiberization shall continue to grow on the back of investments in 5G, FTTH, data centres, and next-gen digital networks. STL, with its diverse capability across all network layers, is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value for Digital Service Providers.”

