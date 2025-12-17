Airtel Payments Bank in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited enables EV wallet recharges via Bharat Connect

Airtel Payments Bank in partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited has enabled EV wallet recharges via the Bharat Connect (BBPS) platform on the Airtel Thanks app.

Until now, electric vehicle owners were required to use the wallets that are provided by individual Charging Point Operators (CPOs) for charging payments. With the EV Recharge category, Airtel Payments Bank enables customers to top up their EV wallets directly through the Airtel Thanks App, making the process seamless, instant, and interoperable.

Customers simply need to log in to the app, select “Recharge EV” under Pay Bills, enter their registered mobile number and recharge amount, confirm and pay securely via Bharat Connect enabled apps, and have the recharge reflected instantly in their wallet. The facility is available for all Airtel Thank app users, ensuring convenience, security, and immediate access to funds for EV charging.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Executive Director – Business Operations, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “At Airtel Payments Bank, we continue to pioneer digital-first solutions that enhance everyday customer experiences. With EV Wallet Recharges, we are supporting India’s growing EV ecosystem while giving users a seamless, instant and secure way to recharge their wallets. This is one more step by us to drive innovation in digital banking.”

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd., added, “We are delighted to partner with Airtel Payments Bank for the launch of EV Wallet Recharges that supports India’s growing EV ecosystem. This category will play a crucial role in powering India’s EV adoption by making payments interoperable and convenient across platforms. Together, we are enabling a future ready digital payments infrastructure for the green mobility revolution.”