Bristol Myers Squibb launches Mosaic: Signals a new era for tech-accelerated patient care

Bristol Myers Squibb and Accenture announced the official opening of a new AI-powered content hub, ‘Mosaic’, in Mumbai, India. This GenAI-enabled content hub will accelerate Bristol Myers Squibb’s commercialisation through enhanced digital capabilities, which will help identify physician’s educational needs in real-time, enabling rapid creation of patient-centric content.

The Mosaic content hub was officially launched today in Mumbai by Adam Lenkowsky, Chief Commercialisation Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb and Ndidi Oteh, global CEO of Accenture Song.

“The future of healthcare is about meeting clinicians and patients where they are and doing so in meaningful ways. This partnership reflects our BMS approach to end-to-end digital transformation,” said Adam Lenkowsky, Chief Commercialisation Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “The Mosaic content hub will ultimately improve patient experience by making it easier for our marketing teams to create and share timely, tailored communications with health care professionals.”

Bristol Myers Squibb has had a strong presence in India through its commercial operations for more than two decades, offering medicines in oncology, hematology, and cardiology. The company also opened a cutting-edge facility in Hyderabad recently, home to more than 3,000 Business Insights and Technology, Global Drug Development, Global Product Development and Supply, Enabling Functions employees. BMS is investing $130 million to advance a portfolio of AI initiatives and AI-enabled capabilities across marketing. The Mosaic content hub represents a component of this investment. Bristol Myers Squibb is tapping into the region’s collaborative spirit and digital expertise, making it a strategic centre for developing and scaling next-generation, AI-driven solutions across its global operations.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s science-powered and patient-centric mission is accelerating, driven in part by transformational advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). “We are strategically leveraging and integrating AI tools across BMS to unlock efficiency, enable access to data, boost productivity and enhance decision-making – all with the goal of helping our global workforce reinvent our industry.” said Anvita Karara, Vice President, Worldwide Commercialisation Excellence.

Bristol Myers Squibb and Accenture have built a trusted partnership for more than 25 years, united by a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence. What began as traditional service delivery has evolved into a powerful engine for digital transformation, with Accenture bringing top talent and capabilities to support Bristol Myers Squibb’s most important priorities.

The partnership with Accenture to launch a content hub in Mumbai will bring together a large team of creatives and technologists to modernise and reinvent how we develop and deliver marketing content at scale. “Accenture and Bristol Myers Squibb are leading the AI-forward reinvention of biopharma by applying innovative technologies to generate meaningful outcomes for patients. Mosaic is a powerful example of how Bristol Myers Squibb is driving industry transformation and setting a new standard for hyper-personalised experiences for healthcare professionals,” said Accenture Song’s CEO, Ndidi Oteh.