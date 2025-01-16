Airtel Payments Bank set to simplify digital payments for millions at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Express Computer

News
By Express Computer
As millions of devotees gather for the Maha Kumbh Mela, Airtel Payments Bank is working to offer a seamless and safe digital payments and banking experience to both devotees and merchants at the Mela.

As part of its efforts, Airtel Payments Bank has set up 10 strategically located kiosks across the vast Mela grounds. These kiosks will offer essential banking services, allowing devotees to withdraw money from their accounts and transfer funds to any bank account. Customers of any bank with an Aadhaar-linked bank account can also benefit from the service. This will help address the challenges of cash handling and ensure that devotees can access their funds as and when required during their visit.

Moreover, local merchants can deposit their daily earnings directly into their accounts through these banking kiosks. It will eliminate the need for merchants to carry cash from their shops to residential areas, thus enhancing their safety and operational efficiency.

Further, the Bank is supporting the merchants within and around the Mela grounds to receive payments digitally. The Bank is extending the benefits of its digital payment network to the merchants empowering merchants to accept payments directly through QR codes, ensuring every transaction is quick, secure, and hassle-free. Additionally, Soundbox are being installed at the merchant outlets, offering instant audio payment confirmations in local languages to simplify their operations further.

This initiative underlines the bank’s dedication to empowering communities and supporting events of national importance. By reducing reliance on cash, the bank is helping to create a safer and more organised environment for all. Devotees can now immerse themselves in the spiritual atmosphere without worrying about financial transactions.

