AIVID.AI Unveils AI Powered Fire & Smoke Detection Solution

With an aim to enable early response to Fire & Smoke emergencies, AIVID.AI is announcing its innovative solution in the form of AIVID BOT. Powered by AI-based video analytics capabilities, AIVID BOT detects Smoke & Fire in real time with the help of existing CCTV infrastructure. This is set to transform fire safety for industrial facilities, hazardous factories, chemical factories, data centres, warehouses, and commercial real estate.

Traditional smoke detectors and systems work in reactive manner and are triggered only after a fire/smoke incident comes within their coverage area. AIVID BOT shifts the paradigm to larger area coverage. With the help of its AI-powered vision and deep learning algorithms, the system continuously analyses video streams from existing security cameras to identify the earliest visual signatures of smoke and flame, often before traditional sensors are activated.

AIVID.AI Fire & Smoke AIVID BOT can detect visible fire/smoke from CCTV IP camera footage with 95%+ consistent accuracy and generate real-time alerts to existing fire/smoke control panel systems. The solution can also trigger emergency siren in nearby areas. This way the fire retardant system can be activated early and damage to humans and property can be minimised.

AIVID BOT can also share live footage/photo image proof with location details in the form of Mobile App Alerts to authorized emergency response teams for early response. The system is deployed in-premise so all data remains within customer control and nothing goes out of premises. It also helps in securing Fire NOC approval from regulatory authorities as it can trigger immediate and fastest alert followed by response to douse fire/smoke.

AIVID.AI uses Generative AI to train AIVID BOTS for consistent accuracy and doesn’t require on-field testing with actual smoke/fire in vulnerable areas of the factory.

This offering works in vertical factory setups and external areas, whereas fire/smoke sensors do not work in external areas and even within internal areas their coverage is minimal compared to areas covered by CCTV Cameras.

Most importantly, AIVID BOTS offering compliments existing fire/smoke detection infrastructure giving double surety of monitoring interior as well as exterior area of industrial premises.

Dhaval Vora , CEO , AIVID TechVision Says , “With the help of this solution – we are moving fire and safety from a model of late/no response to one of early response. AIVID BOT is like having a hyper-vigilant safety officer monitoring your premises 24/7. It can detect a tiny wisp of smoke or a small spark of flame that the human eye might miss, enabling a critical early intervention that can prevent catastrophic damage, protect assets, and, most importantly, save lives for our customers.”