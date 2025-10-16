Express Computer

Axis Bank and Hitachi Payment Services launch India’s first digital banking point — ‘Express Banking’

Axis Bank in collaboration with Hitachi Payment Services, has launched Express Banking — the country’s first-ever Digital Banking Point. This next-generation, omni-channel solution is designed to bring a full suite of branch banking services to a compact, digital-first format, offering customers a seamless blend of accessibility, convenience, and innovation.

Powered by Hitachi Payment Services’ expertise in end-to-end banking and payment technologies, Express Banking offers a modular, scalable, and future-ready platform that can be deployed rapidly across urban and rural locations. The digital banking lobby supports both self-service and assisted modes, enabling 24×7 access for customers to open accounts, avail instant cards, apply for loans, book deposits, and pay bills — all under one roof.

Each Digital Banking Point is equipped with advanced features such as a card printer, cheque depositor, passbook printer, NFC functionality, and an intuitive user interface, supported by robust security measures. Its compact and flexible design allows deployment across diverse locations — from city centers and rural communities to universities, hospitals, and corporate campuses — making formal banking more accessible to all.

“The Digital Banking Point is not just a technological innovation — it represents a new philosophy in express banking,” said Reynold D’Souza, President & Head – Branch Banking, North & East & TASC Business, Axis Bank. “By seamlessly integrating secure digital services, this kiosk ensures that customers across India — whether in metropolitan hubs or rural communities — enjoy a smart, consistent, and reliable banking experience.”

Sumil Vikamsey, Managing Director & CEO – Cash Business, Hitachi Payment Services, added, “We are thrilled to introduce India’s first Digital Banking Point, a landmark in how banking services will be delivered. As we bridge the gap between traditional and digital banking, this innovation will play a pivotal role in expanding access and transforming how India experiences banking.”

With Express Banking, Axis Bank aims to merge the trust and familiarity of traditional banking with the speed, inclusivity, and scalability of digital technology — paving the way for a more accessible and future-ready banking ecosystem in India.

