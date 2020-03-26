Alfa Laval Wins SEK 60 Million Renewable Energy Order in Sweden

Express Computer


Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order from the energy company St1 for a process line to be installed in a new biorefinery in Sweden. The order has a value of approximately SEK 60 million and is booked in the Food Systems unit of the Food & Water Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2021.

The order includes various pieces of equipment for the new St1 biorefinery plant to be built in Gothenburg, Sweden. The equipment will remove various impurities from waste fats and oils, which later will be converted into renewable fuels.

“I am very pleased to announce this interesting order in the renewable energy area,” says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. “We have innovative products and solutions well suited for processes where biproducts are refined into high quality products. Our products all meet the high customer demands on reliability and performance.”


