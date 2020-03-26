OPPO Launches Photography Expert Reno3 Series in the Middle East

Read Article

OPPO, has announced the launch of its Reno3 Series in the Middle East. Powered by 64MP Zoom Camera with 20x Digital Zoom, Ultra Steady Video 2.0, 44MP Dual Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode. Along with OPPO’s latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, the OPPO Reno3 Pro is set to empower users to capture clear images under any life scenario. With its revolutionary camera, the versatile OPPO Reno3 Series marks another milestone of OPPO’s consistent pursuit of bringing the latest technology to its users.

‘Clear in Every Shot’ Beyond Distance, Lighting and Shaky Footage

With its rear 64MP Zoom Quadcam, OPPO Reno3 Pro captures clear images under any life scenarios. Reno3 Pro challenges the restrictions of distance, lighting and shaky footage to deliver photos and videos of outstanding quality.

Clear in Near and Far: Reno3 Pro comes with 64MP Zoom Quadcam which includes 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 13MP Telephoto Lens, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens and 2MP Mono Lens. Reno3 Pro can meet the needs for the ultra-wide angle, standard, and telephoto photography, even up to 20x digital zoom to capture magnificence in the distance. The 44MP ultra-clear primary camera delivers high-definition selfies with authentic details. The super high pixel camera captures finer details, making the photos more clear and vivid.

Clear in All Lighting Conditions: Reno3 Series empowers users to see more in the dark. For the first time, OPPO has added Ultra Night Mode algorithm in the front cameras. As taking a selfie at night is popular amongst young explorers, Ultra Night Selfie Mode guarantees them to capture clarity and brightness in dim light. Moreover, the Ultra Dark Mode on the Reno3 Series’ rear camera makes taking photos in the dark so much easier.

Clear in Video Recording: Additionally, Ultra Steady Video has evolved into Ultra Steady Video 2.0 on Reno3 Pro, with two modes for extreme and usual life scenarios respectively. Attitude assessment and compensation are carried out more accurately by Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The anti-shake effect, smoothness, and image quality are beyond expectations with a high frame rate of 1080P 60fps on Ultra Steady Video mode and 1080P 30fps on brand new Ultra Steady Video Pro mode.

Outstanding Performance with Big Storage and VOOC Flash Charge

With 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and three independent card slots, Reno3 Pro enjoys super-performance setup. Meanwhile, Reno3 Pro has a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, the fastest and safest charging solution among its peers, enabling the 4025mAh battery to charge up to 50 per cent within 20 minutes. With ColorOS 7, Reno3 Series also offers a significantly improved gaming performance to provide an immersive and smooth gaming experience. Moreover, the Dark Mode creates a superior reading experience in all-day conditions, helping users concentrate more and reducing battery consumption.

Reno3 debuts OPPO’s proprietary technology-OPPO Screen Image Engine (OSIE)-in the UAE market. This technology will effectively increase image quality, which is also the industry’s first visual effect optimization software for short video images. Powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, Reno3 Series empowers users to enjoy the audio banquet anytime, anywhere, and light up their life.

Elegant Design of OPPO Aesthetics with Lightweight Fashion

The Reno3 Series is innovated based on OPPO’s design language, carrying on delivering and show the lightweight, infinite beauty of technology to users. Inspired by the natural skylights, Reno3 Series comes with two stunning back colours, Auroral Blue and Midnight Black, echoing the beauty of nature.

UAE Price and availability

OPPO Reno3 Pro is available for pre-order from March 19th 2020 at any OPPO official retailer stores in the UAE or online at OPPO Official Website, and e-commerce partners’ stores at Noon and Amazon. Customers who pre-order can collect their phones from March 26th onwards and will be receiving exclusive gifts worth up to AED 499.

OPPO Reno3 Pro, with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, 64MP Zoom Quadcam, 44MP Dual Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode, and Super AMOLED Display, will be available from March 26th in the UAE, starting at AED 1,899.

OPPO Reno3, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, 48MP Zoom Quadcam, 44MP Front Camera will be available from March 26th in the UAE, starting at AED 1,399

.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]