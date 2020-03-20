Alpha Partners Has Incorporated Tyrus AI, To Leverage AI Technology in Delivering Fiduciary Advisory Services

Read Article

Alpha Partners Ltd., a fiduciary, private boutique advisory firm – a pioneer that introduced the use of artificial intelligence, deep learning algorithmic analysis, in the field of advisory and portfolio structuring, today announced that it has completed the purchase of Tyrus AI and its artificial intelligence algorithmic trading facilities from Algomatic London.

Tyrus AI facilities shall be fully incorporated by Alpha Partners, to leverage disruptive AI technology in its innovation-driven quest to deliver genuine fiduciary financial advisory services.

Gregoire Hubert DuPont – Senior Managing Partner with Alpha Partners, said, “I want to thank everybody involved in this deal, for facilitating a smooth process and firstly I want to thank our clients and our board for their unfaltering support.

With the acquisition of Tyrus and their revolutionary patented artificial intelligence and algorithmic trading facilities, Alpha will consolidate its position and greatly expand our offerings, which in turn will have a positive impact and generate value for our clients.”

Sir Paul Dupont-Madinier CEO and Founder “We are thrilled at the opportunity of vertically integrating Artificial Intelligence, algorithmic analysis and old fashion competence and experience, under one roof. We have made the first step at integrating algorithm analysis 16 years ago, in 2004, and we become arguably the first fiduciary advisers to do so. We will always strive to be on the cusp of tomorrow and generate value for our family of client.”

Alpha Partners will immediately incorporate and use the revolutionary, pioneering artificial intelligence powered algorithm, built by Tyrus AI, that generates analysis backed by a 7 petabyte data cluster comprised of billions of data points, scientific research on market data dating back to 1950’s and strictly adhering to mathematical and statistical methods.

The algorithmic, high frequency trading model incorporated by Alpha Partners, eliminates the reliance on emotion-driven investment decisions and leverages on the “crowd effect” by strictly adhering to mathematical and statistical methods.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]