Innovative AI and Machine-Learning Technology That Detects Emotion Wins Top Award

CampaignTester™ was awarded Best Application of Artificial Intelligence to Optimize Creative at the 2020 Campaigns & Elections Reed Awards.

CampaignTester™ is a cutting-edge mobile-based platform that utilizes emotion analytics and machine learning to detect a user’s emotion and engagement level while watching video content. Their proprietary platform aims to deliver key audience insights for organizations to validate, revise and perfect their video content messaging.

Campaigns & Elections Reed Award winners represent the “best-of-the-best” in the political campaign and advocacy industries. The 2020 Reed Awards honored winners across 16 distinct category groups, representing the different specialisms of the political campaign industry, with distinct category groups for International (non-US) work, and Grassroots Advocacy work.

“It was particularly meaningful being recognized among some of the finest marketers and technologists in the world.” Bill Lickson, CampaignTester’s Chief Operating Officer affirmed. “I was thrilled and honored to accept this prestigious award on behalf of our entire talented team.”

Aaron Itzkowitz, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of CampaignTester™ added, “This award is a great start to what looks to be a wonderful year for our client-partners and our company. While our technology was recognized for excellence in political marketing, our technology is for any industry that uses video in marketing”

