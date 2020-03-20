Pala Band of Mission Indians Announces Temporary Closure of Pala Casino 

Read Article

In an effort to protect the health and safety of guests and team members and to further prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Pala Band of Mission Indians today announced the temporary closure of Pala Casino Spa & Resort on Friday, March 20 at the close of business. Pala Casino will continue to monitor this evolving situation and reopen to the public when it is safe to do so.

“After careful consideration, the Pala Band of Mission Indians felt that the decision to temporarily close Pala Casino is absolutely necessary as we work to protect our guests and team members and further prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Pala Band of Mission Indians Chairman Robert Smith. “We are thankful for the dedicated medical professionals who are working tirelessly to contain this pandemic and send our sympathies to all that are directly affected by this tragedy.”

While Pala Casino has no reported cases of COVID-19, the Pala Casino Management Team has been carefully monitoring developments and following guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by increasing cleaning protocols, providing hand sanitizing stations to guests and team members throughout the property and posting CDC signage to encourage guests and employees to practice good personal hygiene.

“The Pala Band of Mission Indians and the entire leadership team at Pala Casino Spa & Resort maintain an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our guests and our employees as we navigate these challenging circumstances together,” said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino Spa & Resort. “We will continue to carefully monitor this public health crisis and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and public health agencies.”

