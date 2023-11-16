Altos India Partners with SISA to Enhance Data Security with RADAR Solution

Altos India is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with SISA. This collaboration paves the way for Altos India to offer the Data Discovery and classification solution, RADAR, to its customers, reinforcing data security and compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act of 2023.

RADAR is an innovative solution that empowers organisations to visualise and classify their data based on criticality, providing a comprehensive 360-degree view of sensitive data across all environments. With the new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act making it mandatory for organisations collecting personal data online to enhance their data security and standardise data management, RADAR is set to play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance.

Mr. Harish Kohli, Director of Altos India, said, “RADAR is a game-changing solution, and we are excited to join hands with SISA to bring this advanced technology to our customers. Data security is of paramount importance, and with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 becoming a legal requirement, RADAR is a timely and essential addition to our portfolio. We foresee widespread adoption of this solution, especially within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Many leading banks are already in discussions to implement RADAR to enhance data security for their customers.”

Mr. Sanjay Virnave, Country Head of Altos India, commented, “The collaboration with SISA is a testament to Altos India’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address critical industry needs. RADAR is a key asset for organisations seeking to maintain data confidentiality, accuracy, and compliance. We are well-positioned to assist organisations in aligning with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 and taking the necessary steps to protect their data effectively.”

Mr. Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA, emphasised the significance of this collaboration said, “We’re excited to partner with Altos India, and introduce our solution and proprietary tool, SISA RADAR, to an even broader audience. This Data Discovery and Classification tool has long been the bedrock for many prominent public sector banks and new-age FinTech’s, offering them unparalleled data security and streamlining governance processes. As we stand on the cusp of new regulations like the DPDP Act and the eagerly awaited Digital India Act, the relevance of a robust data protection solution becomes even more pronounced. This partnership underscores our collective commitment to empower more enterprises to navigate this complex regulatory terrain with confidence and ease. We look forward to serving Altos India’s customers and give them a competitive advantage.”

With data breaches becoming more common and the DPDP Act of 2023 mandating strict compliance, Altos India’s partnership with SISA to offer the RADAR solution represents a significant step toward a more secure and compliant digital landscape.