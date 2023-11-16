Data Center Champion Awards 2023
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi
Data Center Champion Awards 2023 Winners:
Award Category: Data Center
+ Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India
+ Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
Award Category: Cloud
+ Railtel Corporation of India Limited
Award Category: Artificial Intelligence
+ Department of Telecommunications, Government of India
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India
Award Category: Enterprise Security
+ Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra
To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC